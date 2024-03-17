Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan appear to be giving things another go less than one month after announcing their split.

Over the weekend, the 21-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham was spotted holding hands with his purported ex-girlfriend while taking a casual afternoon stroll through West London. Photos obtained by People show Romeo in gray sweatpants and a matching T-shirt, while Mia sports a pair of baggy jeans and an oversized bomber jacket.

The newly surfaced images come three weeks to the day after they took to Instagram to share that after five years of dating, they were calling it quits on their romantic relationship.

"Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will," Romeo captioned an Instagram Story on Feb. 25. In the post, the Brentford F.C.player shared a silly photo of the two of them making funny faces at each other from what appears to be a hike.

Around the same time, Mia posted her own photo announcing the breakup on her Instagram Story, telling her nearly 650,000 followers that after half a decade of dating, they had "friendzoned each other."

"This is ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature. We aren't tougher romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another... after 5 years we friendzoned each other heheh," the model wrote at the time.

The pair began dating when they were just 16 years old in 2019. They later made their debut as a couple at Wimbledon in 2021, posing for pictures alongside each other and smiling gleefully in the stands during the event.

In 2023, they returned to the infamous tennis event, sporting drastically different looks -- bleach blonde hair for Mia and new facial hair for Romeo -- and showing PDA while taking in the games.

Over their five-year relationship, Mia became close with Romeo's family -- namely his Spice Girls alum mom -- who launched a clothing collection with her in 2022.

"I've always wanted to do something like this," Mia told Vogue about their collection at the time. "I felt that [Victoria] really trusted me. To see her in full work mode was cool."

"Mia has always had a unique approach to fashion and styling. I love that she's fun and not afraid to try new things when it comes to her personal style, which is reflected in the capsule," added Victoria, 49.

A reconciliation could also be a welcome thing for the soccer star who, in November, got his ex-girlfriend's nickname, "Mooch," tattooed on his arm in honor of her 21st birthday.

