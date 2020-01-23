Rosario Dawson is on the case.

The actress stars as a Senate investigator searching for her sister's killer on USA Network's new noir series, Briarpatch, and only ET has an exclusive first look.

"Allegra Dill, a dogged Senate investigator, is drawn home to her existentially corrupt hometown to investigate the murder of her sister, a homicide detective," explains showrunner Andy Greenwald in the clip, as we get our first look at Dawson's no-nonsense character.

"I play Allegra Dill. She is a woman on the hunt," Dawson adds. "She's completely suspicious from the get."

On Briarpatch, everyone's a suspect, with Allegra -- and the viewers -- not knowing who to trust. "[It's] really fun and makes for a lot of really insane situations," the actress promises.

Allegra doesn't get the warmest of welcomes from the citizens of her old hometown of San Bonifacio. "People want her to be on her way," says Brian Geraghty, who plays Gene Golder.

"It starts off as a murder mystery," adds Alan Cumming, who plays Clyde Brattle, "but very quickly becomes something completely different."

"Why have one plot when you can have two or even three?" Greenwald asks, as it becomes clear the show's plot will take twists and turns.

"It's a weird and funny, intense wild ride," Dawson teases.

Get a taste of what to expect from Briarpatch in the video player above. The 10-episode series premieres Feb. 6 on USA Network.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rosario Dawson Supports Boyfriend Cory Booker After He Suspends 2020 Presidential Campaign

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker Cuddle Up on the Red Carpet in Rare Joint Appearance

Cory Booker Says He's 'Very, Very Blessed to Be With' Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson Opens Up About 'Wonder Woman: Bloodlines' at New York Comic Con 2019 | Full Interview This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery