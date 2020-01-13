Rosario Dawson will always have boyfriend Cory Booker's back!

Shortly after Booker announced he was suspending his 2020 campaign for president on Monday, Dawson publicly responded to his decision via Twitter.

"It's with a full heart that I share this news -- I'm suspending my campaign for president," Booker, 50, tweeted. "To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot -- thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together."

Dawson, 40, retweeted the message, adding, "Cory, you continue to inspire me every day. On this journey you and your remarkable team have represented the best in us and I know you will continue to. Thank you. I see you. I love you."

ET just spoke with Dawson at NBC's Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday, where she joked about the rumors that another presidential candidate -- Joe Biden -- was a great wingman in getting her together with Booker.

"I would definitely say if he's a wingman he would definitely be a wingman to Cory, because at the [Atlanta] debate, he pulled me aside and was really very charming in regards to our relationship," she shared. "I thought was really quite beautiful. He had really beautiful things to say about him. And he was like, 'I married up and I hope he does the same with you.' He was very charming and very sweet."

Dawson confirmed she was dating Booker in March 2019, following months of speculation. At the time, she told TMZ cameras that he was a "wonderful human being" and said that their relationship was "so far, so wonderful."

"It's good to spend some time together when we can. We're busy," she added. "I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much."

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that same month, Booker shared similar sentiments about Dawson, calling her "an incredible human being."

"She was visiting me in D.C., and then she left to the airport, and she got ambushed at the airport," Booker explained, of Dawson's aforementioned confirmation to the press. "I suddenly get this little video from her saying, 'I got TMZ'd! I don't have makeup on!' And this and this and that. But she knew that it was."

"She is such a deeply soulful person," he continued. "[She] has taught me a lot of lessons about love already. That sometimes, you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable."

