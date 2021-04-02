Shopping

Rugs USA: Take Up to 75% Off Select Styles For Easter Weekend

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Rugs USA
Courtesy of Rugs USA

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring is here, and if you're like us, you're looking to spruce up your decor now that you've spent so much time indoors.

A new rug can work wonders when it comes to making an upgrade for the new season, but they can be pricey. Lucky for you, you don't have to go on an Easter egg hunt-level search to find a good deal on rugs for any room. Upgrade your floors this Easter weekend with big savings from the Rugs USA Easter Sale.

The retailer is offering up to 75% off select styles with the Easter Sale savings event, plus free shipping. No promo code needed -- sale prices are automatically applied at checkout. These special offers won't last forever.

Pretty much any style, color and size of rug you could dream of is on sale, from wool to jute to cotton and more. That means decorating (or redecorating) any room is just a few clicks away. 

Below, shop our favorite items from the Rugs USA sale.

Rugs USA Rust Tribal Medallion Area Rug
Rugs USA Rust Tribal Medallion Area Rug
Rugs USA
Rugs USA Rust Tribal Medallion Area Rug
Give your home a bohemian makeover the easy way with this colorful rug with a tribal motif. 
$32 AND UP (REGULARLY $51 AND UP)
Rugs USA Magenta Hand Woven Candy Striped Chevron Area Rug
Magenta Hand Woven Candy Striped Chevron Area Rug
Rugs USA
Rugs USA Magenta Hand Woven Candy Striped Chevron Area Rug
This candy-colored handwoven rug was made for a kids' room or play area.
$28 AND UP (REGULARLY $90 AND UP)
Rugs USA Faux Sheepskin Quarto Shag Area Rug
Rugs USA Sheepskin Rug
Rugs USA
Rugs USA Faux Sheepskin Quarto Shag Area Rug
Put this extra-fluffy shag rug next to your bed so it'll feel like you're walking on clouds first thing in the morning.
$95 (REGULARLY $188)
Rugs USA Ivory Solid Shag With Tassels Area Rug
Ivory Solid Shag With Tassels Area Rug
Rugs USA
Rugs USA Ivory Solid Shag With Tassels Area Rug
We can see this elevating an entryway, hallway or even a bathroom.
$26 AND UP (REGULARLY $54 AND UP)
Rugs USA Natural Jute Braided Area Rug
Natural Jute Braided Area Rug
Rugs USA
Rugs USA Natural Jute Braided Area Rug
For a more eco-friendly route, this 100% jute rug is both natural and neutral.
$47 AND UP (REGULARLY $51 AND UP)
Rugs USA Black Macchiato Faux Cowhide Area Rug
Black Macchiato Faux Cowhide Area Rug
Rugs USA
Rugs USA Black Macchiato Faux Cowhide Area Rug
A faux cowhide area rug with gilded accents is the carpet combination we never knew we needed.
REGULARLY $145.59 AND UP

RELATED CONTENT

The Best Deals on Outdoor Furniture to Level Up Your Space

Last Minute Easter Baskets and Gift Ideas for Everyone You Love

Everything You Need to Make Easter Brunch at Home

The Best Easter Dresses and Outfit Ideas for the Whole Family