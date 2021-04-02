Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring is here, and if you're like us, you're looking to spruce up your decor now that you've spent so much time indoors.

A new rug can work wonders when it comes to making an upgrade for the new season, but they can be pricey. Lucky for you, you don't have to go on an Easter egg hunt-level search to find a good deal on rugs for any room. Upgrade your floors this Easter weekend with big savings from the Rugs USA Easter Sale.

The retailer is offering up to 75% off select styles with the Easter Sale savings event, plus free shipping. No promo code needed -- sale prices are automatically applied at checkout. These special offers won't last forever.

Pretty much any style, color and size of rug you could dream of is on sale, from wool to jute to cotton and more. That means decorating (or redecorating) any room is just a few clicks away.

Below, shop our favorite items from the Rugs USA sale.

Rugs USA Rust Tribal Medallion Area Rug Rugs USA Rugs USA Rust Tribal Medallion Area Rug Give your home a bohemian makeover the easy way with this colorful rug with a tribal motif. $32 AND UP (REGULARLY $51 AND UP) Buy Now

Rugs USA Faux Sheepskin Quarto Shag Area Rug Rugs USA Rugs USA Faux Sheepskin Quarto Shag Area Rug Put this extra-fluffy shag rug next to your bed so it'll feel like you're walking on clouds first thing in the morning. $95 (REGULARLY $188) Buy Now

Rugs USA Ivory Solid Shag With Tassels Area Rug Rugs USA Rugs USA Ivory Solid Shag With Tassels Area Rug We can see this elevating an entryway, hallway or even a bathroom. $26 AND UP (REGULARLY $54 AND UP) Buy Now

Rugs USA Natural Jute Braided Area Rug Rugs USA Rugs USA Natural Jute Braided Area Rug For a more eco-friendly route, this 100% jute rug is both natural and neutral. $47 AND UP (REGULARLY $51 AND UP) Buy Now

Rugs USA Black Macchiato Faux Cowhide Area Rug Rugs USA Rugs USA Black Macchiato Faux Cowhide Area Rug A faux cowhide area rug with gilded accents is the carpet combination we never knew we needed. REGULARLY $145.59 AND UP $68.70 and up at Rugs USA

