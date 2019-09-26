Paris Fashion Week turned into a bit of a Zoolander-esque farce on Wednesday, thanks to male model Leon Dame.

The now-viral star strutted his stuff in the Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2020 show in a big way, stomping down the runway at the iconic Grand Palais in heeled black boots as the base thumped in the background and the music encouraged him to “work it.”

The moment had attendees scrambling for their phones and one audience member even caught Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour off-guard as she cracked a smile from the front row.

Dame’s epic strut has already been turned into a series of memes.

Dame spoke with Vogue about the headline-making walk, revealing it was planned in advance. "I already had something on my mind, but I worked it out during the rehearsal with Pat Boguslawski the night before,” the German model revealed.

Maison Margiela certainly didn’t seem upset by Dame’s moves, reposting videos to the company’s Instagram Story.

