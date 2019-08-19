These two just can't quit each other!

Over the weekend, Ryan Seacrest was spotted out and about with Shayna Taylor in Positano, Italy, nearly six months after their split. On their way to lunch with friends, Taylor, 27, was seen dressed in a striped tank-top while Seacrest, 44, sported a white shirt, blue shorts and a fedora.

ET learned back in February that the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host had called it quits with Taylor after dating for nearly three years. They were first linked back in 2013 after meeting through mutual friends. The two broke up in late 2014 but later rekindled their romance.

While neither has confirmed that they're officially a couple again, Taylor has been sharing pics of herself with friends on her Instagram Story. Seacrest, however, has been conveniently left out of her vacation posts.

As for whether things could turn more serious between these two, when ET spoke with Seacrest last December, he said he wasn't feeling any pressure to get married. At the time, his family was more focused on his sister, Meredith, who gave birth to her first child, Flora, just a few weeks later.

"No [pressure]," he assured ET. "Here's the good news about my family: They are so distracted that my sister is having a baby in about three days, they don't even know I exist."

