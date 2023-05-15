S Club 7 is making some changes to their upcoming reunion tour. The British pop group took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they're renaming their upcoming S Club 7 Reunited 25th anniversary tour The Good Times Tour in honor of their late bandmate, Paul Cattermole, who died in April at age 46.

Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Bradley McIntosh and Jo O'Meara also shared that Hannah Spearritt will not be joining them for the tour across Europe, which is set to kick off at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Oct. 13.

"Although Hannah will always be a part of S Club 7, she won't be joining us on this tour, but we wish her all the best for the future," Lee said. "However, the five of us are really excited and geared up to crack on. it's going to be our tribute to Paul. We are actually renaming the tour The Good Times Tour, which is the song Paul was going to sing."

As Lee got emotional, Barrett took over, explaining that their upcoming shows will be "in tribute to Paul, because that was his song and all the fans know that was his song. It just feels right."

Earlier in the video, Lee noted that they've all "been in a bit of shock" in the wake of Cattermole's death, and said that it has "taken us a while to find the words to describe how we feel about losing our brother."

Stevens said that they'd all been "taking the time to process and get our heads around it all and also taking time to share time together so we remember Paul and all the memories we had together."

For Barrett, "it's really, really hard to process." McIntosh agreed, noting that they are "all still in so much disbelief."

"Paul was a big brother to all of us and even you guys out there. He truly was a unique specimen of a human being," he added. "No one could ever, ever replace our Paul, but he lives on inside each and every one of us."

O'Meara emotionally remembered her late bandmate by saying, "Whenever Paul would walk into the room, you'd definitely know that he was there because he would just light it up with humor and love. [He was] just a really special person."

"He's always going to be with us," Stevens added. "[He was] such a huge part of the tour, so involved in everything that we are planning. We're just going to keep his memory alive and share it with all of you. It's going to make it even more special."

The group ended the video by expressing their excitement for their tour and thanking their fans for the support.

