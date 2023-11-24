Sam Hunt and Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Welcome Baby No. 2

Sam Hunt’s second child is here!

Hunt shared the joyous news on Friday that his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, has given birth to their second child. The singer expressed his gratitude with a caption that simply read, “Thank You Lord,” accompanying a heartwarming family photo posted on Instagram. In the picture, Hunt is seen holding their daughter Lucy, while Fowler stands proudly by his side cradling their newborn.

Despite the announcement, Hunt has chosen to keep certain details under wraps, including the baby's name, gender, and birthdate. The couple had previously confirmed their expanding family in April, not long after Hunt had shared the news with his concert audience.

The surprise announcement came nearly a year after Hunt and Hannah welcomed their daughter. That announcement -- made on stage while headlining a charity concert in Nashville, Tennessee -- came just weeks after Hannah called off their divorce, which she filed for back in February 2022 citing "irreconcilable differences."

Hunt and Hannah have had their ups and downs and have been on-and-off since at least 2008.

It was revealed in the divorce documents, obtained by ET, that the pair was expecting their first child together. At the time, Fowler also accused Hunt of "inappropriate marital conduct" and claimed Hunt was "guilty of adultery."

However, a few months later in May, the two decided to give their marriage a second chance, with a source telling ET: "Sam and Hannah are working on healing their relationship. They're very excited to be welcoming their baby girl together and focused on that. Sam has been putting the work in and making sure that Hannah feels comfortable, safe and trusts him."

"He is acting protective over their relationship," the source added at the time. "He has been careful to make sure that things aren't being misconstrued or that he is putting their relationship in any sort of jeopardy. He's aware of how sensitive the situation is and doesn't want to hurt Hannah."

