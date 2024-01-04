If one of your New Year's resolutions is better money management in 2024, we've got a helpful solution: Sam's Club.

When it comes to saving money, bulk goods retailer Sam’s Club can help cut down the cost of everyday purchases on gas, groceries, home essentials, clothing and electronics. In addition to money, you'll also save time by scoring all these necessities in one spot.

Shoppers will need to invest in a yearly Sam's Club membership to walk the aisles of discounts, and right now, even that part is easier. To welcome 2024, Sam's Club is slashing the prices of their membership by 50%, giving members access to deep discounts for only $25 for the entire year.

Sam’s Club memberships offer access to Sam's Club membership perks such as exclusive sales events, less expensive groceries and household essentials, fuel discounts, Instant Savings and cash-back opportunities.

For additional perks, there is also a Sam's Club Plus member, which is also available for less in a rare discount. A premium Plus membership normally costs $110, but currently, you can sign up for $70 instead. These extra perks of a Plus membership include free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases, and a chance to earn Sam's Cash. Not to mention, Sam's Club Plus members can also shop the big sales events before any other Sam's Club members.

Snagging this Sam's Club is a way to ensure you'll be shopping savings all year round. Beyond shopping in bulk, a Sam’s Club membership has exclusive benefits that might actually save you even more money than you expected — including lower fuel prices. Members also have access to warehouse deals and bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus exclusive, members-only pricing on gift cards. With members-only pricing, you can almost always find gift cards at up to 25% off the face value.

Looking forward to a few trips in 2024? Sam's Club also offers travel deals and a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers. Additionally, the warehouse has free curbside pickup and, in some locations, same-day delivery to get your essentials fast.

All that said, taking advantage of Sam's Club's membership deals is a simple way to save money in the new year.

