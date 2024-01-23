When it comes to saving money, Sam’s Club can help cut down the cost of everyday purchases on gas, groceries, home essentials, clothing and electronics. In addition to money, you'll also save time by scoring everything on your shopping list in one spot.

While the aisles are filled with discounts all year round, the best Sam's Club deal of all right now is actually on a membership itself. Until January 31, first-time members can get 50% off an annual Sam's Club membership. That means if you're looking to save in 2024, you won't want to miss this chance to join Sam's Club for just $25 for the entire year.

Sam's Club Membership Sam's Club Sam's Club Membership Save 50% on your first year of a Sam's Club membership to reap all the benefits and rewards. First-time members can join Sam's Club for just $25 until January 31. $50 $25 Join Sam's Club

Outside of the savings on groceries and household essentials, Sam’s Club memberships offer access to Sam's Club membership perks like exclusive sales events, access to the Tire and Battery Center, member-only fuel savings, same-day delivery, Instant Savings and cash-back opportunities.

For additional perks, there is also a Sam's Club Plus member, which is also available for less in a rare discount. A premium Plus membership normally costs $110, but currently, you can sign up and get $40 off. The extra perks of a Plus membership include free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases, and a chance to earn Sam's Cash.

Not to mention, Sam's Club Plus members can also shop the big sales events before any other Sam's Club members.

Snagging this Sam's Club deal is a way to ensure you'll be shopping savings all year round. Members also have access to warehouse deals and bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus exclusive, members-only pricing on gift cards. With members-only pricing, you can almost always find gift cards at up to 25% off the face value.

See All Gift Card Deals

Looking forward to a few getaways in 2024? Sam's Club also offers travel deals and a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers. Additionally, the warehouse has free curbside pickup and, in some locations, same-day delivery to get your essentials fast.

All that said, taking advantage of this month's best Sam's Club's membership deal is a simple way to save money all year long.

Join Sam's Club Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

RELATED CONTENT