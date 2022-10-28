Black Friday is a month away, but you can already score great deals on electronics and appliances without having the hassle of mall crowds right now during Samsung Week. Now through November 1, Samsung is celebrating its 53rd anniversary with deep discounts on its innovative televisions, smartphones, tablets, and appliances. Ahead of Black Friday, Samsung's week-long sale event is offering epic deals on its hottest products.

Shop the Samsung Sale

All week long, you can save thousands of dollars on Samsung's most popular products. If you're in the market for a new television, you can enjoy the stunning picture quality of quantum matrix technology and take $1,700 off a 65-inch Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. Looking to treat yourself or a loved one to a phone upgrade? You can get a Galaxy S22 for as low as $50 with eligible trade-ins. Samsung is also launching Deals of the Day with exclusive deals on best-selling products — such as the Galaxy Z Flip4 and smart washers and dryers — available for 24 hours only.

Below, we've rounded up the best deals to take advantage of during Samsung Week 2022. Be sure to check back in all week long so you don't miss out on exclusive savings offered during the Deals of the Day.

Samsung Deals of the Day: Friday, October 28

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light—and now you can get an extra $50 off, a free memory upgrade, and up to $800 enhanced trade-in credit. $1,200 $350 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. Get a free memory upgrade and up to $700 trade-in credit. $1,050 $250 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 The Galaxy S22's Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is crafted specifically for high outdoor visibility, keeping your view clear in bright daylight. Get a free memory and up to $700 trade-in credit. $850 $50 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

The Best TV Deals for Samsung Week

The Freestyle Portable Projector Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector Take movie nights to the next level with $200 off a portable video projector that lets you access your favorite streaming apps and music playlists with ease. $800 $600 Buy Now

Best Galaxy Phone Deals for Samsung Week

Galaxy Z Flip4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Get $200 off Galaxy Z Flip4 512GB. Plus, get up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit or a minimum $150 credit — guaranteed with any Galaxy phone or iPhone trade-in, in any condition. The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. $1,060 $310 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Z Fold4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Samsung's deal on its newest, lightweight Galaxy Z Fold4 includes $300 off select devices and up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package. $1,920 $620 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy S21 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with the Galaxy S21 that has the the ability to record in 8K, so your videos are cinema quality. $800 $595 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Best Tablet Deals for Samsung Week

Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Made for multitaskers on the go, the Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. $1030 $250 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ The $900 discount on Samsung's newest tablet is the best price we’ve seen since the device’s release. With incredible 8K resolution, the large screen makes your content look unbelievably brilliant. $1,450 $550 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will let you create a desktop experience right from your tablet. If you're looking for more productivity from your daily tasks, this tablet lets you connect a keyboard to create and edit documents. $1,350 $650 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

The Best Samsung Appliance Deals to Shop Now

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator Get $1,000 off Samsung's Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill water pitcher. With 30 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease. $2,899 $1,899 Buy Now

Bespoke Over-the-Range Microwave Samsung Bespoke Over-the-Range Microwave This Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking conveniently provides optimal cooking results, while precise glass touch controls let you easily select cooking functions. $579 $299 Buy Now

