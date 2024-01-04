Sandra Bullock gave her love one final send-off.

The actress' sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, took to Instagram on Saturday to share that Bullock released Bryan Randall's ashes.

"Happy birthday, Bry. Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised," Bullock-Prado wrote on Instagram. Next to the caption was a video of the sun shining over the landscape. Saturday would have marked Randall's 58th birthday.

Jackson Lee/GC Images

According to People, the lake where the late photographer's ashes were spread was the Snake River in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Randall's family confirmed to ET that the model turned photographer died in August, following a private three-year battle with ALS.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family told ET. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," his family added.

The statement concluded, "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan. Signed, "His Loving Family."

Following the news of his death, Bullock-Prado took to Instagram to share a picture of Randall, and credit her sister for being one of his best "caretakers."

Bullock, 59, first met Randall when he photographed her son Louis' birthday in January 2015. Louis is now 13, and Bullock is also mom to Laila, 11.

They went public with their romance later that year, but largely kept their relationship private.

Bullock spoke out about her relationship with Randall, whom she called a "saint," during an appearance on Red Table Talk in late 2021.

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children, three children -- his older daughter. Best thing ever. So, I don't want to say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner, a devoted mother. I don't need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times," she said. "I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

RELATED CONTENT: