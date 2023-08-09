One of Sandra Bullock's close friends is sharing her support for the Oscar-winning star after hearing that her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, has died. On Tuesday, Octavia Spencer took to Instagram to pay tribute to Randall and to mourn his tragic death after his private three-year battle with ALS. He was 57.

"My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan. Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy!" Spencer wrote on a split image of Bullock and Randall. "My prayers and condolences to their families. RIP Bryan Randall."

The Hidden Figures star then seemingly referenced her late mother, Dellsena Spencer, who died in 1988, writing, "In heaven, there’s a tiny little lady up there who looks an awful lot like me bossing the Angels around. Especially Gabriel. She’ll get him to play any song you want to hear. Give her a kiss from me. #soulmates #ALS"

Spencer and Bullock worked together on the 1996 film A Time to Kill and the 2005 film Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous.

Bullock and Randall met in 2015 when he photographed her son, Louis', 5th birthday party. Louis is now 13 and Bullock is also mom to 11-year-old daughter Laila.

In 2017, the pair reportedly exchanged vows at a private ceremony in the Bahamas. According to video obtained by The Daily Mail, the actress referred to her longtime partner as "the love of my life" during the beachside ceremony, which was reportedly not legally binding.

News of Randall's death was confirmed to ET earlier this week.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family told ET. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

Bullock's sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, previously praised her sister's efforts as Randall's caregiver amid his private battle.

"I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon," Bullock-Prado wrote alongside a smiling photo of Randall.

"ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home," she added. "Rest in peace, Bryan."

Bullock-Prado asked in lieu of flowers that mourners donate to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital.

