Sara Gilbert Is 'So Excited' for 'Roseanne' Spinoff 'The Conners'

Sara Gilbert is looking forward to her new Roseanne spinoff, The Conners.

The actress, who previously starred as Darlene Conner on the original show and the now-canceled Roseanne revival, addressed the news that ABC had picked up the spinoff series, which she is expected to lead, during Monday's episode of The Talk.

At the top of the program, Gilbert's co-host, Sharon Osbourne, announced the news to a cheering audience.

"Sara has a new TV show!" Osbourne declared gleefully. "Her show, The Conners, has officially gotten the green light and will air this fall."

Smiling for her cheering fans in the studio, Gilbert said, "I'm so excited, thank you all so much. I really appreciate it."

"I'm so excited. Thank you so much." @THEsaragilbert on #TheConners getting the official green light pic.twitter.com/TgE7J1c0y8 — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) June 25, 2018

News that ABC had greenlit production on The Connersbroke on Thursday, to mixed reactions from fans online. The 10-episode first season is expected to premiere in the fall. Gilbert will be joined by returning stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman.

A source told ET at the time that many questions about the content of The Conners are still to be worked out, including how Roseanne Barr's character will be written off or whether or not she'll be referred to at all during the course of the new show.

The official synopsis, released by the network, reads, "After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family -- Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. -- grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns -- with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails."

ABC canceled Roseanne in May amid a public outcry against Barr, the show's creator and star, after she posted a racist tweet targeting Barack Obama's former White House adviser, Valerie Jarrett. ABC subsequently removed all references to the revival series on its press site and Viacom pulled all reruns of the sitcom's entire run from all of its channels.

When ABC announced that they'd picked up The Conners, they also stressed that Barr would not be receiving any financial compensation, and she would have absolutely no creative input.

For more on the new spinoff, check out the video below.

