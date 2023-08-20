Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary

Celebrating marriage's first big milestone! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are sweetly commemorating their first year as a married couple.

Hyland took to Instagram on Sunday to share a celebratory message to her hubby, and posted a throwback photo from their special day, as she stunned in her white wedding gown and he showed off his wedding ring while pulling a playful face and rocking a classic black suit.

"One year married to you flew by in a blink of an eye," Hyland wrote. "You’re my HUSBAND. My best friend. My true north. I love you more than words can say and every day is the best day when I’m with you."

"Marriage is most fun I’ve ever had because I get to be married to you 💋" she added.

"How did you beat me to this?!?" Adams commented on his wife's adorable post. "It’s 4am in Fiji!!!!! But I love you more. So there’s that."

Adams echoed that sentiment in his own post, sharing a trio of endearing posts from their special day -- including one of them exchanging vows with their officiant (and Hyland's Modern Family co-star) Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

"Happy first anniversary to my perfect wife," Adams wrote. "I love you more. Plus one. Anything you say."

Hyland commented on Adam's post as well, writing, "Best day of my LIFE. I love you to Pluto and back sugar nuts 💋🥰"

Last November, Hyland spoke with Kelly Clarkson about her wedding day and revealed that she had specific instructions for her husband-to-be for when they exchanged vows -- specifically, she requested that Adams bring on the waterworks.

"I actually, specifically, verbatim said, 'If I don’t see you crying when I walk down the aisle, I’m turning around.' And he did cry."

Hyland, 32, and Adams, 38, tied the knot during a star-studded ceremony in August. The pair, finally, made it to the altar following a three-year engagement.

Last October, Adams dished to ET about married life and his and Hyland's plans when it comes to expanding their family.

"I think eventually [we want kids], but we're both so busy right now. I've got two shows out right now," Adams said of Bachelor in Paradise and Best in Dough, before adding of his wife, "She just did Love Island. She's got [Play-Doh] Squished coming out in November. [Pitch Perfect:] Bumper in Berlin is also coming out pretty soon. She's got a movie that she's going to work on I think pretty soon, as well."

He added, "I think we're just going to try to focus on work for a little bit and then maybe down the road have a couple kids."

