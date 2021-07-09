Sarah Jessica Parker Posts Pic From Makeup Chair on First Day of Filming 'Sex and the City' Reboot
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis Return for…
‘Sex/Life’ Stars Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos Reveal They Fell in …
2021 CMT Music Awards: Lindsay Ell on How She Broke Her Foot and…
Kane Brown on His Daughter Kingsley Rose Saying 'Dada' Right Bef…
Carly Pearce's Dog June Jolene Makes Her Red Carpet Debut at CMT…
Kanye West and Irina Shayk 'Casually' Seeing Each Other, Source …
2021 CMT Music Awards: Everything to Expect From the Star-Studde…
Dwyane Wade on His 2-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia’s Social Media Sta…
Megan Fox Calls Boyfriend and Co-Star Machine Gun Kelly ‘Tall, B…
‘KUWTK’ Series Finale: Khloe Kardashian Debates If She'll Marry …
Prince Edward Reacts to 'Very Sad' Royal Family Rift
CW's 'The Republic of Sarah' Sneak Peek: Only Way to Save the To…
Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton Sing Their Way to Your Heart …
Penelope Disick and North West Have Fun With Cameras to Pretend …
‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Ends; Lorde, Megan Thee Stalli…
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Intimate Bridal Shower With Family Ahead…
Inside the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show’s Preparation for th…
‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’: James Corden Shares His Own Child…
Kendall Jenner Shares Rare Glimpse Into Her Relationship With De…
How Jennifer Lopez's Kids Feel About Her Rekindled Romance With …
And Just Like That... filming has begun. Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram on Friday to share a pic of herself in the hair and makeup trailer to mark the first day of filming the HBO Max reboot of Sex and the City.
In the photo, Parker's face is obscured by hair products, as two people work to turn her into Carrie Bradshaw once more. The 56-year-old actress starred as the writer on the beloved series throughout its six season run on HBO, which came to an end in 2004. Two movie sequels followed, one in 2008 and the next in 2010.
"7:15 am EST NYC @justlikethatmax," Parker captioned the pic from the And Just Like That... set. "Here she comes. X,SJ"
A day prior, the leading lady also posted a photo of her "must-haves" while filming, which included lots of books and snacks.
The show's official Instagram page also shared images from the first day of filming, giving fans a peek at the makeup on set, the costume department and two directors chairs.
Actress Kristin Davis, who is reprising her role as Charlotte York on the series, reposted the show's pic of makeup to her Instagram Story, writing, "IT HAS BEGUN"
In addition to Parker and Davis, Cynthia Nixon has signed on to the reboot and will once again play Miranda Hobbes. Chris Noth will return as Carrie's husband, Mr. Big, while John Corbett, Willie Garson, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler are also set to reprise their roles. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the series and in both movies, will not be a part of the reboot.
The sequel series will pick up as Carrie, Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) navigate their 50s, but the cast won't all be Sex and the City regulars: Sara Ramírez joins the ensemble as a queer podcaster named Che Diaz, one of a number of new regulars who are expected to be women of color.
Watch the video below for more on the highly-anticipated reboot.
RELATED CONTENT:
Why Chris Noth Almost Didn't Do the 'Sex and the City' Reboot
Sarah Jessica Parker Documents 'Sex and the City' Reboot's Table Read
'Sex and the City' Revival: Where the Main Characters Left Off
Related Gallery