And Just Like That... filming has begun. Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram on Friday to share a pic of herself in the hair and makeup trailer to mark the first day of filming the HBO Max reboot of Sex and the City.

In the photo, Parker's face is obscured by hair products, as two people work to turn her into Carrie Bradshaw once more. The 56-year-old actress starred as the writer on the beloved series throughout its six season run on HBO, which came to an end in 2004. Two movie sequels followed, one in 2008 and the next in 2010.

"7:15 am EST NYC @justlikethatmax," Parker captioned the pic from the And Just Like That... set. "Here she comes. X,SJ"

A day prior, the leading lady also posted a photo of her "must-haves" while filming, which included lots of books and snacks.

The show's official Instagram page also shared images from the first day of filming, giving fans a peek at the makeup on set, the costume department and two directors chairs.

Actress Kristin Davis, who is reprising her role as Charlotte York on the series, reposted the show's pic of makeup to her Instagram Story, writing, "IT HAS BEGUN"

In addition to Parker and Davis, Cynthia Nixon has signed on to the reboot and will once again play Miranda Hobbes. Chris Noth will return as Carrie's husband, Mr. Big, while John Corbett, Willie Garson, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler are also set to reprise their roles. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the series and in both movies, will not be a part of the reboot.

The sequel series will pick up as Carrie, Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) navigate their 50s, but the cast won't all be Sex and the City regulars: Sara Ramírez joins the ensemble as a queer podcaster named Che Diaz, one of a number of new regulars who are expected to be women of color.

