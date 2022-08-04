Sarah Jessica Parker’s Favorite Sneakers Are Now Available at Nordstrom: Shop the Celeb-Loved Allbirds Styles
We might know and love Carrie Bradshaw's eclectic style and penchant for Manolo's, but the woman who brought her to life has an equally fabulous taste in fashion. Whether she's on the best or worst dressed list, we can always expect Sarah Jessica Parker to show out in a cool statement coat, ornate couture gown, and fascinating headpiece that only she can pull off. For the days when she's not dressed up for the red carpet, the actress and producer loves to hit the streets of NYC in style and comfort with a pair of Allbirds sneakers, now available at Nordstrom.
The merino wool in Allbird's classic sneaker thermoregulates naturally, keeping your feet cool and comfortable while the sugarcane-based sole provides plenty of arch support.
Allbirds' wool runners have been a staple for SJP for years, and she's not the only celeb that loves the supportive, sustainable shoe. Other A-listers including Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis, Blake Lively, Jessica Alba, and Hilary Duff have all been spotted sporting a pair of Allbirds for their more casual days.
These lightweight running sneakers with a mesh upper come in white, purple, fuchsia, black, and grey to suit your style.
The New Zealand-born sneaker brand is not only loved for their comfy footwear but also for their responsible practices— they use natural and recycled materials in their footwear, including merino wool, castor bean oil, recycled bottles, and cardboard. Allbirds also strive to offset their emissions for a carbon-neutral production process, which you can read more about here.
For days when you can't be bothered to lace up a pair of shoes, go for these ultra-comfy slip-ons.
Right now, you can shop the celeb-loved sneaker with free shipping and returns at Nordstrom, including SJP's go-to wool runner style. The retailer also carries many of Allbird's unique styles, such as convenient slip-on, ultra-supportive running sneakers, and even machine-washable ballet flats. Browse our favorite styles from the environmentally conscious footwear brand, all available at Nordstrom.
More serious runners should opt for this supportive sneaker with high-impact cushioning to absorb impact. The insole is removable to allow for custom orthotics.
Not a sneaker person? This ballet flat features the same sustainable materials and cushioned feel as regular Allbirds in a dainty silhouette.
Not only does the flared geometric sole on these shoes look cool, but they help keep your stride steady for a supported, springy feel.
This futuristic-looking shoe has all the support of your typical running shoe in a convenient slip-on form.
