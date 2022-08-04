We might know and love Carrie Bradshaw's eclectic style and penchant for Manolo's, but the woman who brought her to life has an equally fabulous taste in fashion. Whether she's on the best or worst dressed list, we can always expect Sarah Jessica Parker to show out in a cool statement coat, ornate couture gown, and fascinating headpiece that only she can pull off. For the days when she's not dressed up for the red carpet, the actress and producer loves to hit the streets of NYC in style and comfort with a pair of Allbirds sneakers, now available at Nordstrom.

Allbirds' wool runners have been a staple for SJP for years, and she's not the only celeb that loves the supportive, sustainable shoe. Other A-listers including Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis, Blake Lively, Jessica Alba, and Hilary Duff have all been spotted sporting a pair of Allbirds for their more casual days.

The New Zealand-born sneaker brand is not only loved for their comfy footwear but also for their responsible practices— they use natural and recycled materials in their footwear, including merino wool, castor bean oil, recycled bottles, and cardboard. Allbirds also strive to offset their emissions for a carbon-neutral production process, which you can read more about here.

Right now, you can shop the celeb-loved sneaker with free shipping and returns at Nordstrom, including SJP's go-to wool runner style. The retailer also carries many of Allbird's unique styles, such as convenient slip-on, ultra-supportive running sneakers, and even machine-washable ballet flats. Browse our favorite styles from the environmentally conscious footwear brand, all available at Nordstrom.

