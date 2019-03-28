Season one of PLL: The Perfectionistsis all about introducing the new world of Beacon Heights -- but season two could see a little Rosewood reunion.

ET's Denny Directo spoke with Sasha Pieterse on the red carpet at the 2nd Annual Freeform Summit in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where she revealed how her Pretty Little Liars co-stars could be involved in the future of the spinoff series, The Perfectionists.

"I think Ashley [Benson] and Troian [Bellisario] are going to try to direct next season, which would be amazing, if we get a next season," the 23-year-old actress said, praising the rest of the cast for being "really, really supportive." "We love to have whoever on the show, whoever wants to join us."

The Perfectionists will see Pieterse's Alison and Janel Parrish's Mona relocated to Beacon Heights, where they work together to solve a whole new mystery. The blonde beauty told ET on Wednesday that they would have had more of a PLL presence on the show's first season had it not been for the cast's busy schedules.

"You know what the biggest problem is? Which is the best problem to have in Hollywood? Scheduling," Pieterse candidly revealed. "Everyone is so busy, which is such a blessing for everybody. I'm so happy for our cast and our crew. We've just always been supportive of each other... but that has been our biggest challenge is scheduling. Troian had a baby, she couldn't direct our first season."

The actress couldn't be prouder of how the fans have embraced The Perfectionists since it premiered last week, however.

"I think that's what's so special about our PLL fans, they're so loyal and we do get to connect with them all over the world. But I think our new viewers are also really excited, which makes me happy, because it means that we've accomplished what we've been working so hard for, and I think this feels like a brand new fresh show," she explained. "It doesn't feel like a spinoff, it doesn't feel redundant. Even our characters that are from PLL, Mona and Alison, they're brand new in a lot of ways."

Pieterse said she and Parrish have "gotten along so well" with The Perfectionists cast, which includes Sofia Carson, Sydney Park and more. "It doesn't always happen that way, especially the second time around. I pinch myself. It's such a great position to be in," she raved -- before noting that she did find herself having to teach her co-stars a thing or two about PLL "secret keeping."

"'Don't say anything!'" she joked. "This is a little different, because we actually have a lot more to be able to explain to the fans, which I think is really great. We can have more conversations and we just weren't able to do it before. I think just the fact that we know how PLL operates and what we want to accomplish was really what we needed. Everybody just knew their space and were just as excited to explore their characters. We've definitely become a family."

PLL: The Perfectionists airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

