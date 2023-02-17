There's a Dyson vacuum lookalike that's a fraction of the price right now at Amazon's President's Day Sale. Amazon shoppers are raving about the Wlupel Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale for over 40% off. Now is the perfect time to score this incredible deal on the highly-rated cordless stick vacuum cleaner and robot vacuums to get a head start on your spring cleaning and keep your home feeling fresh all winter long.

Wlupel's vacuum is similar to the coveted and pricey Dyson cordless stick vacuum. The cordless vacuum cleaner design has a ton of features similar to the Dyson vacuums that'll help speed up your cleaning routine — including a powerful motor with a strong suction that'll effortlessly suck up all kinds of messes from dirt to pet hair.

The portable vacuum, which is suitable for hard floors and low and mid-pile carpets, has a 2-in-1 roller, one-click emptying and a 5-layer efficiency filtration system to limit dust inhalation while cleaning. Plus, the Wlupel cleaner includes LED touch display, that provides a battery indicator, full cup reminder and additional settings.

Amazon customer Leslie wrote in a review, "I love the convenience - it is so lightweight, you don't get tired from vacuuming one room. It's so versatile, I am able to go from vacuuming my ceramic tile kitchen and back porch straight to my carpeted living room and bedrooms, no need to stop and change attachments!"

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

