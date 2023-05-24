NuFace facial toning devices are the cult-favorite skincare tools designed to lift and tone your skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. There's a reason why NuFace has received the seal of approval from skincare devotees and celebrities alike. The brand's microcurrent devices and skincare sets are known to be one of the best at-home facial treatments and now you can save on NuFace's most popular products to see for yourself.

This week, the NuFace Memorial Day Sale is offering 20% off best-selling devices for skin toning and line smoothing — including the NuFace Trinity beloved for its ability to lift and firm skin for a sculpted look.

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit NuFace NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit We consider the Trinity a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use and incredibly effective. This all-star kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and Hydrating Leave-On Nuface Gel Primer, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead. $339 $271 Shop Now

In addition to Jennifer Aniston, Bella Hadid, Kate Hudson, and Miranda Kerr are all fans of NuFace, and for good reason. The award-winning devices were created by an aesthetician and use microcurrent technology right at home to activate your facial muscles to tone, lift and contour. NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skincare device to ET.

"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected — it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes — just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."

Ahead, shop all the best NuFace deals on summer skin essentials for lifted and radiant skin.

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit NuFACE NuFACE Mini Starter Kit The petite version of NuFace's facial toning device tones, lifts, and contours the facial muscles while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go. $209 $167 Shop Now

NuFACE FIX Starter Kit NuFACE NuFACE FIX Starter Kit This starter kit will help you create the full lip look when used around the lip line. Also, this will help get rid of fine lines and wrinkles around eyes and forehead to get a more youthful look. $159 $127 Shop Now

NuFACE NuBODY Body Toning Device NuFACE NuFACE NuBODY Body Toning Device We all pay attention to the skin on our faces, but don't neglect the rest of your body! The NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device is designed to smooth and tone the skin on your arms, abs, thighs, and other areas. $399 $319 Shop Now

Gear up for summer!

