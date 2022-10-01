Before the chillier, dryer months arrive, prepping your skincare and makeup supply is a must. Fan-favorite beauty brand Kosas whose products are formulated with complexion-nourishing ingredients, is hosting its Friends and Family Sale, and it's the perfect opportunity to stock up on staples from the clean beauty brand loved by Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Mandy Moore and Drew Barrymore. Now through Sunday, October 2, shoppers can save 20% on all Kosas makeup and skincare, all while perfecting their fall beauty routine.

In a TikTok video from April, Hailey Bieber revealed that she starts her super simple skin prep and makeup routine with the hydrating Kosas Revealer Concealer. The super creamy formula with a smooth, dewy finish is available in 28 different tones and the concealer is on sale for just $22 now.

Kosas Revealer Concealer Kosas Kosas Revealer Concealer The Kosas Revealer Concealer is a medium coverage, non-comedogenic concealer that includes some beneficial skincare ingredients, such as caffeine, pink algae and hyaluronic acid. $28 $22 Buy Now

While the summer may be over, one of Drew Barrymore's favorite summer beauty products is also marked down. In an Instagram post from May, Barrymore included the Wet Lip Oil Gloss from Kosas in her show's Little Yellow Book series, with her personal favorite Unhooked shade. For even more celeb favorites, Gwymeth Paltrow told Vogue that she uses the popular mascara from Kosas in her everyday routine. Go big and fluffy or subtle with this mascara formulated with hair care serum that helps lengthen and thicken your lashes for up to 12 hours.

The Big Clean Mascara Kosas The Big Clean Mascara Get some eye-grabbing long lashes with The Big Clean Mascara. Kosas even reformulated this mascara to make sure it gives you more volumized lashes for 12 hours. $26 $21 Buy Now

From complexion-perfecting foundation and concealer to brow and lash products, you can take 20% off Kosas favorites for updating your seasonal beauty arsenal. With discounts on cult-loved items such as Air Brow Gel, Cloud Set Setting Powder, and the Revealer Concealer, there are so many can't-miss makeup essentials at Kosas that are included in the Friends and Family Sale.

5 Minute Face Set Kosas 5 Minute Face Set Fully customize the Kosas 5 Minute Face Set to curate your new go-to daily look. Choose the perfect shade for 3 different full-size bestsellers including the 10-Second Eye Gel Watercolor Eyeshadow, Color & Light Palette (which includes a cream blush and highlighter) and the nourishing Wet Lip Oil Gloss $71 $57 Buy Now

The Clean Start Set: Everyday MVPs Kosas The Clean Start Set: Everyday MVPs This set includes all the essentials from lip balm formulated with hyaluronic acid to a natural deodorant that uses an AHA serum to keep you smelling fresh throughout the day. This set also includes a lip oil gloss and mascara to buff up your lashes. $47 $38 Buy Now

Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 This hypoallergenic foundation doesn't just offer you medium coverage — it also protects you from UV rays, thanks to its SPF. This skincare and makeup hybrid product contains soothing and hydrating ingredients like squalane, vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid and more. $42 $34 Buy Now

The Brow Power Set Kosas The Brow Power Set Use the Brow Pop pencil to enhance your brows, then swipe over your eyebrows with the Kosas Air Brow. This tinted gel gives your brows some pigment and locks them in place. $48 $39 Buy Now

Air Brow Gel Kosas Air Brow Gel Keep your eyebrows in place with this strengthening and conditioning formula. With ingredients like hyaluronic acid and trehalose, your brows can experience a hydrating treatment while you wear this brow gel. $24 $19 Buy Now

Good Body Skin Kosas Good Body Skin Everyone deserves a good exfoliating gel cleanser that's fortified with fruit enzymes and AHAs. Kosas' Good Body Skin Cleaner is non-comedogenic and formulated for sensitive skin, so you don't have to worry about clogged pores or irritation after your shower. $22 $18 Buy Now

The Clean Start Set: Tinted Skincare Lineup Kosas The Clean Start Set: Tinted Skincare Lineup Combine your makeup and skincare routine into just a few products thanks to the Kosas Clean Start Stet: Tinted Skincare Lineup. The bundle features the Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25, Revealer Concealers and Cloud Set Setting Powder. When used together, this trio gives you some protection from UV rays, spot treats dark circles and smooths fine lines. $104 $83 Buy Now

