A change of season always invites a change of perfumes. When it comes to fall fragrances, we're already seeing early Black Friday deals from some of the most coveted brands. This week, Viktor & Rolf is having a sale on its impressive fragrance lineup. Now's the perfect time to find your go-to fragrance for everyday wear or shop for a scent for an upcoming fall wedding and holiday.

Shop the Viktor & Rolf Sale

Until Friday, October 20, the Viktor & Rolf Fall Friends & Family Sale is offering 20% off sitewide on orders of $120 or more. Unlike some sales that are only running to clear out stock, Viktor & Rolf is marking down their best sellers to help you score so many luxury fragrances at a major discount.

From the brand's iconic Flowerbomb fragrance to the FKA Twigs-fronted Good Fortune and even colognes, your new signature scent is waiting inside the Viktor & Rolf sale. Looking to save on holiday gifts of the shopping rush? There are over a dozen perfume gift sets that make perfect stocking stuffers for anyone on your list.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or a special someone, this Viktor & Rolf sale is not to be missed. Ahead, check out four of our favorite fragrances to shop from the Viktor & Rolf Fall Friends & Family Sale before the weekend arrives.

Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Ruby Orchid Viktor&Rolf Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Ruby Orchid The heart of this luxurious perfume features two accords: the ruby orchid and the red vanilla bean, giving the fragrance an unequivocal sensuality, enhanced by the fresh scent of peach, floral, and vanilla fragrance. $142 $114 Shop Now

