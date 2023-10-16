Sales & Deals

Save 20% On Viktor & Rolf's Flowerbomb and More Best-Selling Perfumes This Week

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb: Anya Taylor-Joy
Viktor&Rolf
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:28 PM PDT, October 16, 2023

Viktor and Rolf is having a Friends and Family Sale where you can save on every fragrance and perfume gift set.

A change of season always invites a change of perfumes. When it comes to fall fragrances, we're already seeing early Black Friday deals from some of the most coveted brands. This week, Viktor & Rolf is having a sale on its impressive fragrance lineup. Now's the perfect time to find your go-to fragrance for everyday wear or shop for a scent for an upcoming fall wedding and holiday.

Shop the Viktor & Rolf Sale

Until Friday, October 20, the Viktor & Rolf Fall Friends & Family Sale is offering 20% off sitewide on orders of $120 or more. Unlike some sales that are only running to clear out stock, Viktor & Rolf is marking down their best sellers to help you score so many luxury fragrances at a major discount.

From the brand's iconic Flowerbomb fragrance to the FKA Twigs-fronted Good Fortune and even colognes, your new signature scent is waiting inside the Viktor & Rolf sale. Looking to save on holiday gifts of the shopping rush? There are over a dozen perfume gift sets that make perfect stocking stuffers for anyone on your list. 

Whether you're shopping for yourself or a special someone, this Viktor & Rolf sale is not to be missed. Ahead, check out four of our favorite fragrances to shop from the Viktor & Rolf Fall Friends & Family Sale before the weekend arrives. 

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb
Viktor&Rolf

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb is a feminine scent with notes of patchouli, rose petals and vanilla.

$142 $114

Shop Now

Viktor&Rolf Good Fortune Eau de Parfum

Viktor&Rolf Good Fortune Eau de Parfum
Viktor&Rolf

Viktor&Rolf Good Fortune Eau de Parfum

Good Fortune is the latest fragrance from Viktor&Rolf with a bright jasmine center and hints of vanilla. 

$180 $144

Shop Now

Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Ruby Orchid

Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Ruby Orchid
Viktor&Rolf

Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Ruby Orchid

The heart of this luxurious perfume features two accords: the ruby orchid and the red vanilla bean, giving the fragrance an unequivocal sensuality, enhanced by the fresh scent of peach, floral, and vanilla fragrance.

$142 $114

Shop Now

Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Infrared Eau de Parfum

Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Infrared Eau de Parfum
Viktor&Rolf

Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Infrared Eau de Parfum

Turn up the heat this fall with Viktor&Rolf's latest take on the beloved Spicebomb that packs a serious punch with red pepper, leather and resinous woods.

$134 $107

Shop Now

