Save 25% on Every One of NuFace's Celeb-Loved Facial Toning Devices at this Black Friday Sale

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 12:50 PM PST, November 17, 2023

SkinStore's Black Friday Sale has the best deals on NuFace devices, attachments and serums right now.

The cult-favorite skincare brand NuFace is responsible for several innovative facial toning devices designed to give you in-office treatments right at home. Whether you're obsessed with skincare or are looking to revamp your skincare routine ahead of the holidays, you don't want to miss the SkinStore Black Friday Sale.

SkinStore's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are back and better than ever. Right now, you can save 25% on every single item NuFace has to offer. Celeb-loved microcurrent devices, attachments and serums are 25% off with the code JOY at checkout.

There's a reason why NuFace has received the seal of approval from skincare devotees and celebrities alike. The award-winning devices were created by an aesthetician and use microcurrent technology to activate your facial muscles, allowing you to tone, lift and contour right at home. NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skin care device to ET. 

"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected — it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes — just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."

To help take your regimen to the next level, we've rounded up the best Black Friday NuFace deals to shop from SkinStore's sale — including the NuFace Trinity+ beloved for its ability to lift and firm skin for a sculpted look.

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit
NuFace

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit

For a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go, the NuFace Mini stimulates the larger surface areas of your face and neck with microcurrent to help improve facial contour, tone, and the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

$220 $165

With code JOY

Shop Now

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit
SkinStore

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit

Use the celeb-loved NuFace Trinity Starter Kit to give yourself a 5-minute face lift. Contour and rejuvenate your neck, jawline, cheeks, forehead and more. 

$350 $263

With code JOY

Shop Now

NuFACE TRINITY+ Starter Kit

NuFACE TRINITY+ Starter Kit
NuFace

NuFACE TRINITY+ Starter Kit

Bring the anti-aging benefits of a professional spa treatment into your home with the celeb-loved, exclusive NuFACE 3-Depth Technology. NuFACE claims the device targets your skin and muscles to instantly blur fine lines and wrinkles while giving your face a toned and contoured appearance over time.

$395 $296

With code JOY

Shop Now

NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit

NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit
NuFace

NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit

A petite version of the popular facial microcurrent toning device. The NuFACE Mini+, offered in pink, black or purple, targets different depths of skin which instantly tightens on the go.

$250 $188

With code JOY

Shop Now

NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device

NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
NuFace

NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device

Get quick results with this powerful microcurrent skincare duo that claims to instantly target the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, lips and forehead and has been clinically shown to help visibly firm, smooth, and tighten within three minutes.

$165 $124

With code JOY

Shop Now

NuFace FIX Line Smoothing Serum

NuFace FIX Line Smoothing Serum
NuFace

NuFace FIX Line Smoothing Serum

Formulated with peptides and hyaluronic acid, this serum will help remove fine lines and wrinkles.

$49 $37

With code JOY

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

