Summer may be winding down, but the end-of-season sales are just starting to heat up ahead of Labor Day weekend. If you're looking to give your skin care routine a seasonal refresh, Murad's Friends and Family Sale is here to help replenish your regimen.
Now through Wednesday, August 16, the TikTok-approved brand known for its effective clinical-strength formulas is taking 25% off its entire range of skincare products with code FAMILY25. From the best-selling Targeted Wrinkle Corrector to the Retinol Youth Renewal Serum with hard-hitting ingredients and anti-aging benefits, everything from Murad's roster is being discounted.
Murad has gained popularity with celebrities like Kerry Washington, Emily Blunt and Emma Roberts who have all mentioned they're fond of the brand. The brand's scientific research is used when developing their acne and eczema products, but they also use this same diligence in their anti-aging treatments and everyday essentials.
You only have a few more days to score these discounts, so we've rounded up all our favorite eye creams, acne treatments, moisturizers and more from Murad's Friends and Family Event to shop before the sale ends.
Whether you're seeing your first wrinkle or want the serious results of a retinoid without a doctor's visit, shoppers love this fast-acting serum with hydrating hyaluronic acid for quickly improving key signs of aging.
Murad's powerful peptide-meets-hyaluronic treatment is 25% off right now. The Targeted Wrinkle Corrector works like an instant filler with hyaluronic acid, flooding wrinkles with hydration to help plump, smooth and reduce wrinkle intensity.
Formulated to promote cell turnover, this dark spot correcting serum from Murad uses glycolic acid and tranexamic acid to help reduce the appearance of dark spots.
The delicate area around our eyes is one of the first places we start showing our age. Using retinol tri-active technology, this eye serum can help firm and reduce puffiness.
You know those deep, painful pimples that nothing seems to help? This highly-rated Murad treatment is formulated with phytosteroids to help target the root of the problem.
Anyone can use this lightweight moisturizer made with oatmeal and niacinamide, but it can also help those with eczema find relief from dry, itchy skin when using the cream during a flare-up. According to Murad, the cream can reduce redness from eczema after continued use.
Retinal is a powerful anti-aging ingredient and Murad paired their retinal with Kangaroo paw flower and olive leaf extract to hep amplify its effects. The overnight treatment can help improve the appearance of wrinkles and saggy skin.
Custom skincare? Yes, please. With this Custom Face Serum from Murad you'll fill out a survey to target your skin concerns and the experts at Murad will formulate a serum just for you.
If you have eczema or easily irritated skin, you may want to check out this gentle cleanser made with peptides and oat extract. The cleanser can help soothe and hydrate troubled skin.
You should wear sunscreen year-round, but now it's time to stock up since you'll be outdoors more. This SPF serum from Murad works as a sunscreen while also helping to brighten skin and reduce discoloration over time.
Luxurious, while still lightweight, this moisturizer is packed with hydrating ingredients. The hyaluronic acid, coconut extract, shea butter and avocado oil will help your skin feel silky and smooth.
Is your busy life causing you stress? This hydrating and pearly finish serum was specifically created to help reduce the appearance of stress-induced aging.
