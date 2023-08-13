Summer may be winding down, but the end-of-season sales are just starting to heat up ahead of Labor Day weekend. If you're looking to give your skin care routine a seasonal refresh, Murad's Friends and Family Sale is here to help replenish your regimen.

Now through Wednesday, August 16, the TikTok-approved brand known for its effective clinical-strength formulas is taking 25% off its entire range of skincare products with code FAMILY25. From the best-selling Targeted Wrinkle Corrector to the Retinol Youth Renewal Serum with hard-hitting ingredients and anti-aging benefits, everything from Murad's roster is being discounted.

Shop the Murad Sale

Murad has gained popularity with celebrities like Kerry Washington, Emily Blunt and Emma Roberts who have all mentioned they're fond of the brand. The brand's scientific research is used when developing their acne and eczema products, but they also use this same diligence in their anti-aging treatments and everyday essentials.

You only have a few more days to score these discounts, so we've rounded up all our favorite eye creams, acne treatments, moisturizers and more from Murad's Friends and Family Event to shop before the sale ends.

Retinol Youth Renewal Serum Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum Whether you're seeing your first wrinkle or want the serious results of a retinoid without a doctor's visit, shoppers love this fast-acting serum with hydrating hyaluronic acid for quickly improving key signs of aging. $92 $69 WITH CODE FAMILY25 Shop Now

Targeted Wrinkle Corrector Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector Murad's powerful peptide-meets-hyaluronic treatment is 25% off right now. The Targeted Wrinkle Corrector works like an instant filler with hyaluronic acid, flooding wrinkles with hydration to help plump, smooth and reduce wrinkle intensity. $79 $59 WITH CODE FAMILY25 Shop Now

Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum The delicate area around our eyes is one of the first places we start showing our age. Using retinol tri-active technology, this eye serum can help firm and reduce puffiness. $89 $67 WITH CODE FAMILY25 Shop Now

Deep Relief Acne Treatment Murad Deep Relief Acne Treatment You know those deep, painful pimples that nothing seems to help? This highly-rated Murad treatment is formulated with phytosteroids to help target the root of the problem. $45 $34 WITH CODE FAMILY25 Shop Now

Daily Defense Colloidal Oatmeal Cream Murad Daily Defense Colloidal Oatmeal Cream Anyone can use this lightweight moisturizer made with oatmeal and niacinamide, but it can also help those with eczema find relief from dry, itchy skin when using the cream during a flare-up. According to Murad, the cream can reduce redness from eczema after continued use. $54 $41 WITH CODE FAMILY25 Shop Now

Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment Retinal is a powerful anti-aging ingredient and Murad paired their retinal with Kangaroo paw flower and olive leaf extract to hep amplify its effects. The overnight treatment can help improve the appearance of wrinkles and saggy skin. $105 $79 WITH CODE FAMILY25 Shop Now

Custom Face Serum Murad Custom Face Serum Custom skincare? Yes, please. With this Custom Face Serum from Murad you'll fill out a survey to target your skin concerns and the experts at Murad will formulate a serum just for you. $69 $52 WITH CODE FAMILY25 Shop Now

Soothing Oat and Peptide Cleanser Murad Soothing Oat and Peptide Cleanser If you have eczema or easily irritated skin, you may want to check out this gentle cleanser made with peptides and oat extract. The cleanser can help soothe and hydrate troubled skin. $42 $32 WITH CODE FAMILY25 Shop Now

Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture Murad Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture Luxurious, while still lightweight, this moisturizer is packed with hydrating ingredients. The hyaluronic acid, coconut extract, shea butter and avocado oil will help your skin feel silky and smooth. $83 $62 WITH CODE FAMILY25 Shop Now

Revitalixir Recovery Serum Murad Revitalixir Recovery Serum Is your busy life causing you stress? This hydrating and pearly finish serum was specifically created to help reduce the appearance of stress-induced aging. $97 $73 WITH CODE FAMILY25 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Put Your Best Face Forward With These 6 TikTok-Loved Skincare Trends

Save 25% On NuFace Devices During This Rare Sale

Save Up to 50% On REN Clean Skincare Bestsellers

Save 25% on Peter Thomas Roth's Best-Selling Skincare at Dermstore

Get Up to 25% Off Top Skincare Brands at Dermstore's Anniversary Sale

Save 25% On All of Sunday Riley's Best-Selling Skincare

33 Best Skincare and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine

Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Her Favorite Beauty Products Revealed

The 11 Best Neck Creams, Serums and Treatments for Firmer Skin in 2023