The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has people taking extra precautions this year, especially when traveling. Many airlines have banned cloth face masks, making your favorite stylish mask unusable. Even though mask mandates are lifting in certain parts of the United States with Omicron cases declining, face masks will still be required in certain settings like schools and public transportation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that people wear a mask indoors "in areas of substantial or high transmission." It's not too late to upgrade your mask to a KN95 to protect yourself and others from the virus.

MASKC's fashionable yet comfortable KN95 masks have been spotted on so many celebs, including Jennifer Lopez, Joe Jonas, Bella Hadid, Naomi Watts, Olivia Wilde, Gwen Stefani, Emma Roberts, Sofia Richie, and Rihanna. The face masks feature a soft touch texture and gentle ear loops, plus they are incredibly easy to breathe in -- even with their super protective five-layer design.

The brand's FDA-approved KN95 masks feature a five-layer design including three center layers that work together to block bacteria, droplets and tiny particles with maximum breathability. The non-woven exterior often features fun designs, while the soft interior won't irritate your skin while blocking airborne particles.

Right now, you can score Hollywood's favorite KN95 masks on sale. Just use the code STAYSAFE at checkout for 25% off. A set of 10 masks normally goes for $36, but even popular blush tones and more colors are discounted.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Face Masks You Can Get Online -- N95, KN95, KF94 and More

The Best Face Masks for Travel and Beyond -- MASKC, Bona Fide and More

The Best Face Masks for Exercising in 2022 -- KN95, Athleta, Lululemon, Reebok and More

The Best Face Masks for Winter

Lululemon Face Masks Are Back in Stock

Best Face Masks for Kids for Holiday and Everyday Wear

The Best Reusable Face Masks With Nose Wires