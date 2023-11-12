If you haven’t yet found your winter coat or jacket for the soon-to-be chillier season, now’s the perfect time to shop early Black Friday sales. Cyber Weekend is closing in, and we're already seeing incredible deals from the Abercrombie. The retailer just kicked off its annual sale event, discounting every fall and winter jacket.

For a limited time, you can save 25% on every Abercrombie jacket and coat. From cozy shearling and puffer jackets to wool coats and leather blazers, there are so many options to choose from that are on sale starting at just $54.

Abercrombie & Fitch is one of our favorite retailers for finding wardrobe staples and layering pieces that are both trendy and affordable —especially when they're on sale. With temperatures quickly dropping, the good news is you don’t have to wait until after Thanksgiving to fill your winter closet for less.

We've gone through Abercrombie's sitewide deals on outerwear for women and men and found the jackets worth shopping now. Ahead, find our favorite styles for 25% off before the sale ends.

Best Abercrombie Jacket Deals for Women

Textured Tailored Topcoat Abercrombie Textured Tailored Topcoat Abercrombie's new topcoat is made from a trendy textured wool-like fabric with a tailored fit that looks perfect over your favorite sweater. $220 $165 Shop Now

Ultra Long Puffer Abercrombie Ultra Long Puffer Keep cozy on even the coldest of days with this long puffer that's both wind and water resistant. $220 $165 Shop Now

Best Abercrombie Jacket Deals for Men

Lightweight Hooded Puffer Abercrombie Lightweight Hooded Puffer Abercrombie's new puffer comes highly rated for being both light and warm. The best part is it feels like a fitted garment even though it’s a relaxed fit style. $120 $90 Shop Now

Workwear Lined Jacket Abercrombie Workwear Lined Jacket A lightweight jacket that goes with just about everything is a menswear must-have. This style is sturdy yet super comfortable. $150 $112 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

