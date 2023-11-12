Sales & Deals

Save 25% on Winter-Ready Jackets and Coats During Abercrombie's Annual Outerwear Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Abercrombie Outerwear Sale
Abercrombie & Fitch
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:41 AM PST, November 12, 2023

Shop this Abercrombie sale for 25% off jackets and coats or save 15% on almost everything else.

If you haven’t yet found your winter coat or jacket for the soon-to-be chillier season, now’s the perfect time to shop early Black Friday sales. Cyber Weekend is closing in, and we're already seeing incredible deals from the Abercrombie. The retailer just kicked off its annual sale event, discounting every fall and winter jacket.

For a limited time, you can save 25% on every Abercrombie jacket and coat. From cozy shearling and puffer jackets to wool coats and leather blazers, there are so many options to choose from that are on sale starting at just $54.

Shop the Abercrombie Sale

Abercrombie & Fitch is one of our favorite retailers for finding wardrobe staples and layering pieces that are both trendy and affordable —especially when they're on sale. With temperatures quickly dropping, the good news is you don’t have to wait until after Thanksgiving to fill your winter closet for less. 

We've gone through Abercrombie's sitewide deals on outerwear for women and men and found the jackets worth shopping now. Ahead, find our favorite styles for 25% off before the sale ends.

Best Abercrombie Jacket Deals for Women

Vegan Leather Ultra Mini Puffer

Vegan Leather Ultra Mini Puffer
Abercrombie

Vegan Leather Ultra Mini Puffer

We love this mini puffer jacket in a luxe faux leather fabric that pairs perfectly with jeans.

$180 $135

Shop Now

Textured Tailored Topcoat

Textured Tailored Topcoat
Abercrombie

Textured Tailored Topcoat

Abercrombie's new topcoat is made from a trendy textured wool-like fabric with a tailored fit that looks perfect over your favorite sweater.

$220 $165

Shop Now

Ultra Long Puffer

Ultra Long Puffer
Abercrombie

Ultra Long Puffer

Keep cozy on even the coldest of days with this long puffer that's both wind and water resistant.

 

$220 $165

Shop Now

Wool-Blend Dad Coat

Wool-Blend Dad Coat
Abercrombie

Wool-Blend Dad Coat

Save 25% on this best-selling classic dad coat with luxe interior lining. Shoppers love how super soft, cozy, versatile and warm it is.

$220 $165

Shop Now

Vegan Leather Moto Jacket

Vegan Leather Moto Jacket
Abercrombie

Vegan Leather Moto Jacket

For an easy layering piece with an oversized fit, this moto jacket is complete with an asymmetrical zip-up front, classic biker details and pockets.

$140 $105

Shop Now

Best Abercrombie Jacket Deals for Men

A&F Lightweight Everyday Jacket

A&F Lightweight Everyday Jacket
Abercrombie

A&F Lightweight Everyday Jacket

Get 25% off an insulated lightweight jacket in a wind- and water-resistant fabric. The bomber-style collar and side pockets will keep you comfortably cool all season.

$120 $90

Shop Now

Denim Zip Trucker Jacket

Denim Zip Trucker Jacket
Abercrombie

Denim Zip Trucker Jacket

Abercrombie knows denim and this comfortable trucker-style jacket is no exception to the brand's perfection.

$150 $112

Shop Now

Lightweight Hooded Puffer

Lightweight Hooded Puffer
Abercrombie

Lightweight Hooded Puffer

Abercrombie's new puffer comes highly rated for being both light and warm. The best part is it feels like a fitted garment even though it’s a relaxed fit style.

$120 $90

Shop Now

Workwear Lined Jacket

Workwear Lined Jacket
Abercrombie

Workwear Lined Jacket

A lightweight jacket that goes with just about everything is a menswear must-have. This style is sturdy yet super comfortable.

$150 $112

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Fall Jackets for Men to Ace the Most Stylish Season

Style

The 15 Best Fall Jackets for Men to Ace the Most Stylish Season

Save 30% on Everlane's Best-Selling Sweaters, Jackets and Dresses

Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Everlane's Best-Selling Sweaters, Jackets and Dresses

14 Puffer Jackets for Women on Sale Now to Keep You Warm and Stylish

Sales & Deals

14 Puffer Jackets for Women on Sale Now to Keep You Warm and Stylish

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Levi's Jackets

Style

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Levi's Jackets

The 15 Best Fall Jackets and Coats for Women to Wear Right Now

Style

The 15 Best Fall Jackets and Coats for Women to Wear Right Now

Stay Chic and Dry in These Rain Jackets for Women

Style

Stay Chic and Dry in These Rain Jackets for Women

The Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

Style

The Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

Tags: