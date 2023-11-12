Shop this Abercrombie sale for 25% off jackets and coats or save 15% on almost everything else.
If you haven’t yet found your winter coat or jacket for the soon-to-be chillier season, now’s the perfect time to shop early Black Friday sales. Cyber Weekend is closing in, and we're already seeing incredible deals from the Abercrombie. The retailer just kicked off its annual sale event, discounting every fall and winter jacket.
For a limited time, you can save 25% on every Abercrombie jacket and coat. From cozy shearling and puffer jackets to wool coats and leather blazers, there are so many options to choose from that are on sale starting at just $54.
Abercrombie & Fitch is one of our favorite retailers for finding wardrobe staples and layering pieces that are both trendy and affordable —especially when they're on sale. With temperatures quickly dropping, the good news is you don’t have to wait until after Thanksgiving to fill your winter closet for less.
We've gone through Abercrombie's sitewide deals on outerwear for women and men and found the jackets worth shopping now. Ahead, find our favorite styles for 25% off before the sale ends.
Best Abercrombie Jacket Deals for Women
Vegan Leather Ultra Mini Puffer
We love this mini puffer jacket in a luxe faux leather fabric that pairs perfectly with jeans.
Textured Tailored Topcoat
Abercrombie's new topcoat is made from a trendy textured wool-like fabric with a tailored fit that looks perfect over your favorite sweater.
Ultra Long Puffer
Keep cozy on even the coldest of days with this long puffer that's both wind and water resistant.
Wool-Blend Dad Coat
Save 25% on this best-selling classic dad coat with luxe interior lining. Shoppers love how super soft, cozy, versatile and warm it is.
Vegan Leather Moto Jacket
For an easy layering piece with an oversized fit, this moto jacket is complete with an asymmetrical zip-up front, classic biker details and pockets.
Best Abercrombie Jacket Deals for Men
A&F Lightweight Everyday Jacket
Get 25% off an insulated lightweight jacket in a wind- and water-resistant fabric. The bomber-style collar and side pockets will keep you comfortably cool all season.
Denim Zip Trucker Jacket
Abercrombie knows denim and this comfortable trucker-style jacket is no exception to the brand's perfection.
Lightweight Hooded Puffer
Abercrombie's new puffer comes highly rated for being both light and warm. The best part is it feels like a fitted garment even though it’s a relaxed fit style.
Workwear Lined Jacket
A lightweight jacket that goes with just about everything is a menswear must-have. This style is sturdy yet super comfortable.
