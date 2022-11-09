Coach Outlet has kicked off the holiday season with their early Black Friday Sale taking 70% off stylish Coach handbags. Today, the retailer just dropped over 175 new Black Friday deals, making this a designer sale you don't want to miss. Whether you're looking for a classic shoulder bag or an office-friendly tote, the Coach Outlet Black Friday sale is offering incredible discounts on iconic Coach bags. This savings event arrived just in time to pick up some fresh wardrobe additions or score big savings on holiday gifts.

Shop Black Friday Deals

Finding a quality yet cute bag to take on the go can be difficult. However, there are over 50 styles included in the Coach Outlet Black Friday sale that are ready to be carried everywhere. With hundred of dollars off signature styles, it's now even easier to channel your favorite celebs like Megan Thee Stallion, Kaia Gerber, Jennifer Lopez and many more.

Coach Outlet also offers free shipping on all orders, which means even more savings on your fashionable finds. Keep reading for ET's picks from the Coach Outlet Black Friday sale, before the best wallets and luxury handbag deals are gone.

Lillie Carryall In Signature Canvas Coach Outlet Lillie Carryall In Signature Canvas This stunner of a carryall is one of our favorite purses from Coach. Both spacious and elegant, the Lillie has side pockets and inside ones to make organizing your essentials easier. $450 $135 Buy Now

Mini Lillie Carryall Coach Outlet Mini Lillie Carryall Coach's crossgrain leather Mini Lillie carryall is a structured go-anywhere bag featuring top handles and a detachable strap for everyday versatility. $398 $119 Buy Now

Kristy Shoulder Bag Coach Outlet Kristy Shoulder Bag A a classic staple to use for many years to come, this bag stands upright, has a middle zip section, and sits comfortably over your shoulder. $478 $143 Buy Now

Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Coach Outlet Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock This colorblock bag is ideal for both Fall and Winter and the detachable strap allows it to be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody. Carry the matching Georgie wallet with horse and carriage logo on the front. $350 $105 Buy Now

