Save $80 On Our Favorite Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Today

Whether you’re listening to your favorite song, taking an important call, or blocking out the noise on a long flight, a good pair of headphones can be a game changer. For a serious sound upgrade, Bose makes some of the best noise-cancelling headphones designed to last without sacrificing comfort. And right now, there is a rare deal on our favorite pair, the Bose 700, to snag a new pair of top-tier headphones for less.

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Amazon Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls. $379 $299 Shop Now

When it comes to enjoying audio and calls with zero noise, the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 gets the job done. This pair of popular over-ear headphones comes with 11 levels of active noise-canceling, so you can enjoy your favorite podcast, songs, games, and videos along with best-in-class voice calls without distraction.

With a sleek design, the supremely comfortable Bose 700 headphones generate a balanced sound with good bass. They feature an unrivaled microphone system that picks up and isolates your voice while cancelling the noise around you. Plus, they last up to 20 hours on a single charge.

Amazon's Labor Day sale is also offering $50 off both the over-ear Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones and the QuietComfort 2 earbuds. With incredible noise canceling and portability, the Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling wireless headphones are among our favorites for traveling. The black, white, and blue models are all on sale, so you can save on Bose’s unique ANC technology that allows for high-fidelity audio.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones feature unparalleled depth and fullness, while maintaining a balanced sound at any volume level. Bose uses tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise. You can easily adjust the noise-cancelling setting by switching between Quiet Mode and Aware Mode, depending on your surroundings. With 22 hours of battery life per charge, these wireless headphones give you all-day power.

If you're looking for everyday noise-cancelling earbuds, Amazon's current deal on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 matches the low price we saw on Prime Day. On sale for $249, these buds feature Bose’s world-class noise cancellation with 6 hours of battery life.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Amazon Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Bose's next-generation wireless earbuds intelligently personalize the noise cancellation and sound performance for uninterrupted, immersive listening. They come with three pairs of ear tips and custom stability bands, so you can find the best fit for your ears. $299 $249 Shop Now

To ensure all-day comfort and a secure fit, the new wireless, bluetooth earbuds from Bose come with three pairs of ear tips and three pairs of custom stability bands, so you can find the best fit for your ears. The Aware Mode on these second-gen earbuds — which lets you listen to what’s going on around you without having to take them out of your ears — is improved with ActiveSense that scans for and reduces the volume of really loud sounds.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Apple's Entire Lineup of AirPods Is On Sale Now

The 55 Best Amazon Deals You Can Shop Today

The Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones That Cost Less Than AirPods Max

Shop Walmart for the Best Back-to-School Deals

Apple's M1 MacBook Air Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now

The Best Back-to-School iPad Deals to Shop Now at Amazon

The Best Back-to-School Apple Deals: Save On MacBooks, iPads and More