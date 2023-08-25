Save $80 On Our Favorite Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Today
Whether you’re listening to your favorite song, taking an important call, or blocking out the noise on a long flight, a good pair of headphones can be a game changer. For a serious sound upgrade, Bose makes some of the best noise-cancelling headphones designed to last without sacrificing comfort. And right now, there is a rare deal on our favorite pair, the Bose 700, to snag a new pair of top-tier headphones for less.
Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.
When it comes to enjoying audio and calls with zero noise, the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 gets the job done. This pair of popular over-ear headphones comes with 11 levels of active noise-canceling, so you can enjoy your favorite podcast, songs, games, and videos along with best-in-class voice calls without distraction.
With a sleek design, the supremely comfortable Bose 700 headphones generate a balanced sound with good bass. They feature an unrivaled microphone system that picks up and isolates your voice while cancelling the noise around you. Plus, they last up to 20 hours on a single charge.
Amazon's Labor Day sale is also offering $50 off both the over-ear Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones and the QuietComfort 2 earbuds. With incredible noise canceling and portability, the Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling wireless headphones are among our favorites for traveling. The black, white, and blue models are all on sale, so you can save on Bose’s unique ANC technology that allows for high-fidelity audio.
The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are the perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound for traveling, working, or relaxing at home. Simply slide the plush cushions over your ears, flip the switch and experience every detail of your audio.
The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones feature unparalleled depth and fullness, while maintaining a balanced sound at any volume level. Bose uses tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise. You can easily adjust the noise-cancelling setting by switching between Quiet Mode and Aware Mode, depending on your surroundings. With 22 hours of battery life per charge, these wireless headphones give you all-day power.
If you're looking for everyday noise-cancelling earbuds, Amazon's current deal on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 matches the low price we saw on Prime Day. On sale for $249, these buds feature Bose’s world-class noise cancellation with 6 hours of battery life.
Bose's next-generation wireless earbuds intelligently personalize the noise cancellation and sound performance for uninterrupted, immersive listening. They come with three pairs of ear tips and custom stability bands, so you can find the best fit for your ears.
To ensure all-day comfort and a secure fit, the new wireless, bluetooth earbuds from Bose come with three pairs of ear tips and three pairs of custom stability bands, so you can find the best fit for your ears. The Aware Mode on these second-gen earbuds — which lets you listen to what’s going on around you without having to take them out of your ears — is improved with ActiveSense that scans for and reduces the volume of really loud sounds.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT:
Apple's Entire Lineup of AirPods Is On Sale Now
The 55 Best Amazon Deals You Can Shop Today
The Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones That Cost Less Than AirPods Max
Shop Walmart for the Best Back-to-School Deals
Apple's M1 MacBook Air Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now
The Best Back-to-School iPad Deals to Shop Now at Amazon
The Best Back-to-School Apple Deals: Save On MacBooks, iPads and More