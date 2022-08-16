Amazon has kicked off tons of deals on Amazon devices as part of its Back to School Sale. With smart home deals on devices like Fire TVs, Echo smart speakers, earbuds, and more, Amazon is getting your home or dorm room ready for the back the school season.

Historically, Amazon has used both Prime Day and Black Friday to deeply discount its own devices. Now, Amazon is offering back-to-school deals just as good as the other major shopping events to help you save on study essentials and school supplies. Whether you’re shopping for a new 4K TV or a Fire Tablet, we’ve rounded up the best deals on Amazon devices.

Ahead, check out the best back-to-school deals on Amazon devices to shop whether you're hitting the books or not.

Best Amazon Deals on Echo Devices

Echo Show 5 Amazon Echo Show 5 Manage your home while you're away relaxing with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion. $85 $40 Buy Now

Echo Buds Amazon Echo Buds The Echo Buds bring the power of Alexa straight into your ears. These earbuds have active noise cancellation and can stream music, play podcasts or read Audible audiobooks with the help of your Alexa app. These earbuds will give you five hours of playback on a single charge, or 15 hours with the help of the charging case. $120 $80 Buy Now

Best Amazon Deals on Fire Tablets

Amazon recently released their new Fire 7 Tablet for pre-order with new features and updates. With an enhanced performance for up to 30% faster quad-core processor, you'll be able to enjoy your favorite content, browse through apps, take meetings with Zoom all from this updated Fire 7 Tablet.

Fire 7 Tablet Amazon Fire 7 Tablet At home or on-the-go, the Fire 7 tablet lets you enjoy books, movies, apps, games, browse the web, tackle your to-do list, go hands-free with Alexa, and so much more. $60 $45 Buy Now

Best Amazon Deals on Fire TVs

Best Amazon Deals on Fire TV Streaming Devices

Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's top-shelf streaming device. The Cube has a super-fast Hexa-core processor, an Ethernet port and hands-free control of compatible TVs and cable receivers. $120 $70 Buy Now

