Save on Echo Devices, Fire TVs, Tablets, and More at Amazon's Back-to-School Sale
Amazon has kicked off tons of deals on Amazon devices as part of its Back to School Sale. With smart home deals on devices like Fire TVs, Echo smart speakers, earbuds, and more, Amazon is getting your home or dorm room ready for the back the school season.
Historically, Amazon has used both Prime Day and Black Friday to deeply discount its own devices. Now, Amazon is offering back-to-school deals just as good as the other major shopping events to help you save on study essentials and school supplies. Whether you’re shopping for a new 4K TV or a Fire Tablet, we’ve rounded up the best deals on Amazon devices.
Ahead, check out the best back-to-school deals on Amazon devices to shop whether you're hitting the books or not.
Best Amazon Deals on Echo Devices
Manage your home while you're away relaxing with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion.
The Amazon Echo Dot is the perfect multi-functional gift for a new college grad. They can play music, set up all their alarms and a lot more through this tiny device.
Amazon's most compact smart speaker fits perfectly into small spaces with richer and louder sound.
The Echo Buds bring the power of Alexa straight into your ears. These earbuds have active noise cancellation and can stream music, play podcasts or read Audible audiobooks with the help of your Alexa app. These earbuds will give you five hours of playback on a single charge, or 15 hours with the help of the charging case.
Best Amazon Deals on Fire Tablets
Amazon recently released their new Fire 7 Tablet for pre-order with new features and updates. With an enhanced performance for up to 30% faster quad-core processor, you'll be able to enjoy your favorite content, browse through apps, take meetings with Zoom all from this updated Fire 7 Tablet.
At home or on-the-go, the Fire 7 tablet lets you enjoy books, movies, apps, games, browse the web, tackle your to-do list, go hands-free with Alexa, and so much more.
Best Amazon Deals on Fire TVs
This Amazon Fire TV comes with built-in microphones, so you can ask Alexa to turn on your favorite series, pause or to start up for go-to video game.
If you've been toying with the idea of upgrading to a smart TV, this is the deal you want to take advantage of. You can save on the Amazon Fire TV to get cinematic 4K entertainment with Alexa built in for a hands-free experience.
Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full Fire HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.
This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more. You can now access your favorite content instantly and choose from a variety of streaming services.
Best Amazon Deals on Fire TV Streaming Devices
Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more with the Fire TV stick.
The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's top-shelf streaming device. The Cube has a super-fast Hexa-core processor, an Ethernet port and hands-free control of compatible TVs and cable receivers.
