Save on Echo Devices, Fire TVs, Tablets, and More at Amazon's Back-to-School Sale

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Devices 2022
Amazon

Amazon has kicked off tons of deals on Amazon devices as part of its Back to School Sale. With smart home deals on devices like Fire TVs, Echo smart speakers, earbuds, and more, Amazon is getting your home or dorm room ready for the back the school season. 

Historically, Amazon has used both Prime Day and Black Friday to deeply discount its own devices. Now, Amazon is offering back-to-school deals just as good as the other major shopping events to help you save on study essentials and school supplies. Whether you’re shopping for a new 4K TV or a Fire Tablet, we’ve rounded up the best deals on Amazon devices. 

Ahead, check out the best back-to-school deals on Amazon devices to shop whether you're hitting the books or not. 

Best Amazon Deals on Echo Devices

Echo Show 5
Echo Show 5
Amazon
Echo Show 5

Manage your home while you're away relaxing with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion.

$85$40
Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Clock 4th Gen
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Clock 4th Gen

The Amazon Echo Dot is the perfect multi-functional gift for a new college grad. They can play music, set up all their alarms and a lot more through this tiny device. 

$60$50
Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker
Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker
Amazon
Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker

Amazon's most compact smart speaker fits perfectly into small spaces with richer and louder sound. 

$40$30
Echo Buds
Echo Buds
Amazon
Echo Buds

The Echo Buds bring the power of Alexa straight into your ears. These earbuds have active noise cancellation and can stream music, play podcasts or read Audible audiobooks with the help of your Alexa app. These earbuds will give you five hours of playback on a single charge, or 15 hours with the help of the charging case.

$120$80

Best Amazon Deals on Fire Tablets

Amazon recently released their new Fire 7 Tablet for pre-order with new features and updates. With an enhanced performance for up to 30% faster quad-core processor, you'll be able to enjoy your favorite content, browse through apps, take meetings with Zoom all from this updated Fire 7 Tablet. 

Fire 7 Tablet
Fire 7 tablet
Amazon
Fire 7 Tablet

At home or on-the-go, the Fire 7 tablet lets you enjoy books, movies, apps, games, browse the web, tackle your to-do list, go hands-free with Alexa, and so much more.

$60$45

Best Amazon Deals on Fire TVs

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 50"
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 50"
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 50"

This Amazon Fire TV comes with built-in microphones, so you can ask Alexa to turn on your favorite series, pause or to start up for go-to video game.

$510$370
Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series
Amazon
Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa

If you've been toying with the idea of upgrading to a smart TV, this is the deal you want to take advantage of. You can save on the Amazon Fire TV to get cinematic 4K entertainment with Alexa built in for a hands-free experience. 

$830$500
58" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
55" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon
58" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full Fire HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.

$480$300
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Amazon
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV

This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more. You can now access your favorite content instantly and choose from a variety of streaming services. 

$170$90

Best Amazon Deals on Fire TV Streaming Devices

Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device
Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device
Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device

Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more with the Fire TV stick. 

$50$30
Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube
Amazon
Fire TV Cube

The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's top-shelf streaming device. The Cube has a super-fast Hexa-core processor, an Ethernet port and hands-free control of compatible TVs and cable receivers.

$120$70

