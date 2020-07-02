These are the last hours to shop the Amazon Summer Sale. The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- is in its final day, but the discounts keep rolling in! Right now at Amazon's Summer Sale, shoppers with an Amazon Prime membership can access a deep discount of up to 25% off on coveted Ray-Ban sunglasses.

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a staple for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit.

The 2020 Amazon summer sale features beauty and fashion brands like Kate Spade New York, Levi's, Tory Burch and, of course, Ray-Ban. This sale was reportedly scheduled by Amazon in an effort to support brands set back by the coronavirus pandemic and the postponement of the annual Amazon Prime Day sale.

Shop all of the Ray-Ban deals that are part of Amazon's fashion summer sale. Be sure to sign up for Amazon Prime to access the 25% off discount.

Ahead, check out ET Style's picks from the Ray-Ban sale on Amazon.

These classic aviator sunglasses are 25% off

Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban These Ray-Ban aviators are one of the most iconic sunglass models in the world. Ray-Ban Aviator Classic sunglasses were originally designed for U.S. aviators in 1937. Aviator Classic sunglasses are a timeless model and they are currently 25% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $204 $154 at Amazon

Ray-Ban's new wayfarer sunglasses are 15% off

New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban From L.A. to St. Tropez and Soho to Tokyo, Ray-Ban is the brand of sunglasses preferred by true individuals worldwide. Setting the standard for excellence, Ray-Ban consistently combines great styling with exceptional quality, performance, and comfort ORIGINALLY $194 $144 at Amazon

These "Justin" rectangular sunglasses are 18% Off

Justin Rectangular Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Justin Rectangular Sunglasses Ray-Ban Express yourself with on-trend Ray-Ban Polarized Sunglasses, polarized lenses and fresh looks. They're perfect for any taste and ready for 365 days of non-stop style. ORIGINALLY $167 $137 at Amazon

Ray-Ban's "Jackie Ohh" sunglasses are 20% Off

Jackie Ohh Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Jackie Ohh Sunglasses Ray-Ban Made for the spotlight, these Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh sunglasses are ready to strike a pose. ORIGINALLY $189 $154 at Amazon

