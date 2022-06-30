Save Up to 30% on Funboy Pool Floats to Drift Into Summer

Summer is finally here, and your wardrobe and patio are ready for much-needed sunny get-togethers and lounging by the pool. Speaking of the pool, if you don't have pool floats on standby, then now's the time to shop for them. Funboy makes the trendiest pool floats and right now, the Funboy 4th of July sale is taking up to 30% off every single one.

Save on Funboy Floats

Whether you're planning a pool party or just want to lounge in the water this summer before heading back to school or the office, there are tons of Instagram-famous floats on sale to make spending time in the water more memorable. To help you shop for the perfect pool float for your summer adventures, we've curated our favorite Funboy pool floats currently on sale.

From adorable pool inflatables for kids (like this cute unicorn float) to the Barbie collection and Y2K-inspired floats, we found something for everybody. If you're looking for more summer essentials, don't forget to check out our top picks for the best self tanners, sunscreens and swimsuits.

Shop the best deals from Funboy's Fourth of July Sale below.

Disco Dome Funboy Disco Dome Instantly transform your water experience when you board the Disco Dome and escape to a tropical party atmosphere. $299 $239 Buy Now

Clear Pink Glitter Flamingo Funboy Clear Pink Glitter Flamingo There's nothing more extra than a flamingo float. This adorable pool float is pink and glittery. I mean, it's shaped like a huge flamingo — what more can you want for summer? $79 $63 Buy Now

