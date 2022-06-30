Save Up to 30% on Funboy Pool Floats to Drift Into Summer
Summer is finally here, and your wardrobe and patio are ready for much-needed sunny get-togethers and lounging by the pool. Speaking of the pool, if you don't have pool floats on standby, then now's the time to shop for them. Funboy makes the trendiest pool floats and right now, the Funboy 4th of July sale is taking up to 30% off every single one.
Whether you're planning a pool party or just want to lounge in the water this summer before heading back to school or the office, there are tons of Instagram-famous floats on sale to make spending time in the water more memorable. To help you shop for the perfect pool float for your summer adventures, we've curated our favorite Funboy pool floats currently on sale.
From adorable pool inflatables for kids (like this cute unicorn float) to the Barbie collection and Y2K-inspired floats, we found something for everybody. If you're looking for more summer essentials, don't forget to check out our top picks for the best self tanners, sunscreens and swimsuits.
Shop the best deals from Funboy's Fourth of July Sale below.
The search for a rainbow pool float (and floating daybed) is over. This is one of Funboy's most anticipated and largest of all its awesome pool floats. It features a comfortable lounging paradise experience for two adults.
Drift and dream in the pool or on land with this versatile inflatable chaise lounger designed for ultimate relaxation.
Instantly transform your water experience when you board the Disco Dome and escape to a tropical party atmosphere.
Tee off to the world of Malibu Barbie with the limited edition 50th Anniversary Retro Malibu Golf Cart by FUNBOY.
Bring a California beach vibe to your pool. These floats feature room for ice and your favorite beverages as you float.
Escape to Malibu and experience the top-down feeling of California’s Pacific Coast highway with this cute Retro Pink Convertible Float.
There's nothing more extra than a flamingo float. This adorable pool float is pink and glittery. I mean, it's shaped like a huge flamingo — what more can you want for summer?
Kids should get in on the pool fun, too! With Funboy's Funbaby line, the cutest kids' floats and splash pads can help make the last days of summer so much more fun.
Stay cool while floating comfortably in the new FUNBOY Clear Pink Mesh Lounger Float that features a drink holder and headrest for ultimate comfort and relaxation.
