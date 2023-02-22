Save Up to 31% On Best-Selling Instant Pot Multi-Cookers, Dutch Ovens and Air Fryers at Amazon
If you're looking to save time in the kitchen and make the cooking process more efficient, now is the perfect time to shop deals on highly-rated Instant Pot kitchen appliances. Right now, you can shop incredible Amazon deals and save up to 31% on Instant Pot's popular multi-cookers, air fryers, and electric dutch oven that are easy to use and provide delicious results.
The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions. Revolutionizing the cooking process, Instant Pots can take the stress out of pressure cooking — especially when preparing meals for large groups.
For those wanting to refresh their kitchen ahead of the new season, Instant Pot also offers a large collection of air fryers that range in size and style. Whether you are searching for a more compact air fryer or a dual basket air fryer, there are plenty of great options that are affordable too.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best Instant Pot deals available right now. Shop savings on Instant Pot's pressure cookers, dutch oven, and air fryers at Amazon.
Best Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Deals
Save $40 on the only multi-cooker with the quietest steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display, and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback.
The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker is the only Instant Pot Multi-Cooker with a Premium Cookware Grade Inner Pot with Stay-Cool Silicone Handles means you can take your recipes from your Insta Pot to your stovetop.
This 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp electric pressure cooker features setting options to: air fry, bake, pressure cook, slow cook, roast and dehydrate, among others. Plus, the air-fryer lid ensures a crispy fry with 95% less oil, according to the retailer.
Best Instant Pot Dutch Oven Deal
Instant Pot's electric Dutch oven allows exact temperature and time control that you simply cannot get from cooking on a stovetop. The heavy-duty enameled cast-iron cooking pot is not only removable, but also oven and stovetop-safe.
Best Instant Pot Air Fryer Deals
Cook your food in minutes with this #1 best-selling air fryer. With its functionality and one touch smart programs, this appliance will have you cooking up a storm in the kitchen.
Instant Pot's Vortex Plus Air Fryer is built with an on-screen progress bar so you can see when to add and turn food. Also, you are able to easily monitor your food and adjust cooking time with the ClearCook window and internal light.
There's a reason the air fryer has become the hottest kitchen accessory. This multi-hyphenate appliance can bake, broil, roast, fry, and rotisserie, all with the click of a button, making meal prep easy.
This air fryer is designed with dual baskets, allowing you to cook 2 meals at once or cook larger batches while saving time.
