Save Up to 40% On Allbirds' Most-Loved Shoes for Men and Women — Tree Dashers, Wool Runners and More

By Lauren Gruber
Flexible, supportive and comfortable, Allbirds makes some of the best all-day walking shoes. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds shoes are super versatile and even loved by celebs including including Ben AffleckBlake Lively, and Jessica Alba. If you've been eyeing a new pair of Allbirds or just been wanting to try the brand for the first time, popular Allbirds shoes for men and women are on sale for up to 40% off right now. 

Allbirds launched in 2016 and encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds Sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, best-selling sneakers made with sustainable materials. Allbirds shoes also have a unique construction that makes them feel super comfy, and the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes." 

With prices starting at less than $70, you can refresh your footwear on a budget. If you’re looking for a lightweight running shoe, Allbirds's best-selling Tree Dashers are on sale for $99. The original Tree Dasher is made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step. 

Ahead, give your footwear lineup ready for spring and shop our favorite Allbirds deals before your size and favorite color sells out. 

Women's Allbirds Deals

Women's Tree Flyers
Women's Tree Flyers
Allbirds
Women's Tree Flyers

Go faster and farther with Allbirds' new Tree Flyer. Lightweight, super springy, and wildly comfortable, this distance running shoe makes your extra efforts feel effortless.

$160$119
Tree Dasher 1
Tree Dasher 1
Allbirds
Tree Dasher 1

Work out in comfort with a pair of Tree Dasher 1s. The shoes offer maximum comfort and safety with a seamless one-piece upper and a lightly padded heel collar. 

$125$89
Women's Wool Runners
Wool Runners
Allbirds
Women's Wool Runners

Cozy, thermoregulating merino wool not only keeps your feet comfortable with its moisture-wicking powers, but it's also more eco-friendly than traditional shoe materials.

$110$64
Women's Wool Pipers
Women's Wool Pipers
Allbirds
Women's Wool Pipers

Perfect for walking in the cooler weather, the warm and cozy premium ZQ Merino wool provides next-level comfort. 

$110$89

Men's Allbirds Deals

Men's Trail Runners SWT
Men's Trail Runners SWT
Allbirds
Men's Trail Runners SWT

Tackle off-road terrain with Allbirds' first-ever hiking and trail running shoe. Top-tested for durability, stability, and traction, it’s the sneaker, comfort, and sustainability you love with new ripstop fabric, grippy treads, and stabilizing support.

$140$99
Men's Tree Dasher 1
Tree dasher 1 Mens
Allbirds
Men's Tree Dasher 1

With the Tree Dasher, you can run casually in no time. With every step, your feet will breathe and flex in this breezy performance shoe. The material is great for your feet, and chances are you'll receive a lot of compliments when you wear them. 

$125$89
Men's Tree Dasher 2
Men's Tree Dasher 2
Allbirds
Men's Tree Dasher 2

The Tree Dasher 2 is an everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and an improved fit to keep you moving. 

$135$109
Men's Tree Flyers
Men's Tree Flyers
Allbirds
Men's Tree Flyers

The new high-performance midsole of the Tree Flyer is big on cushion and energy return, making long runs easier on your body.

$160$129
Wool Pipers
Wool Pipers
Allbirds
Wool Pipers

With winter on the horizon, these Wool Pipers are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear. 

$110$74

