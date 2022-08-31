Shop Allbirds' Labor Day Sale

By now, you've probably heard of Allbirds and the brand's super sustainable shoes. Apart from their environmentally-friendly materials, Allbirds shoes have a unique construction that makes them feel super comfy, and the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes." The brand also has a ton of functional and comfortable workout clothes.

With prices starting at just $29, you can update your activewear wardrobe for less. If you’re looking for the perfect lightweight shoe, Allbirds has deals on best-selling sneakers like the Men's and Women's Tree Dasher 1. The original Tree Dasher running shoe is made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step.

Check out our favorite deals on shoes and athletic apparel from the Allbirds Sale below before the sale ends on September 6.

Tree Dasher 1 Allbirds Tree Dasher 1 Work out in comfort with a pair of Tree Dasher 1. The shoes offer maximum comfort and safety with a seamless one-piece upper and a lightly padded heel collar. $125 $109 Buy Now

Triangle Bralette Allbirds Triangle Bralette This pad-free, wire-free Trino® Triangle Bralette is made of natural materials that wick moisture (and feel crazy-soft on your skin) for wear-all-day comfort.

$34 $19 Buy Now

Natural Legging Allbirds Natural Legging Leggings that are buttery soft and midweight are sure to make you sweat. For every squat, stretch, and stride, they wick moisture, dry quickly, and keep you cool with eucalyptus tree fiber and merino wool. $98 $59 Buy Now

Wool Pipers Allbirds Wool Pipers As summer winds down and we gear up for the fall, these Wool Pipers are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear. $110 $79 Buy Now

Tree Dasher 1 Allbirds Tree Dasher 1 With the Tree Dasher, you can run casually in no time. With every step, your feet will breathe and flex in this breezy performance shoe. The material is great for your feet, and you'll receive a lot of compliments when you wear them. $125 $109 Buy Now

