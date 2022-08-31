Save Up to 40% on Celeb-Loved Sneakers and Activewear at Allbirds' Labor Day Sale
Allbirds encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel—and they're loved by celebs including Sarah Jessica Parker, Blake Lively, Jessica Alba, and more. Thanks to the Allbirds Sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, cult-favorite sneakers and clothes made with sustainable materials. Allbirds rarely holds sales, but right now through September 6 you can save up to 40% on sneakers, running shoes, and athletic wear just in time for Labor Day weekend.
By now, you've probably heard of Allbirds and the brand's super sustainable shoes. Apart from their environmentally-friendly materials, Allbirds shoes have a unique construction that makes them feel super comfy, and the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes." The brand also has a ton of functional and comfortable workout clothes.
With prices starting at just $29, you can update your activewear wardrobe for less. If you’re looking for the perfect lightweight shoe, Allbirds has deals on best-selling sneakers like the Men's and Women's Tree Dasher 1. The original Tree Dasher running shoe is made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step.
Check out our favorite deals on shoes and athletic apparel from the Allbirds Sale below before the sale ends on September 6.
Women's Allbirds Labor Day Deals
Cozy, thermoregulating merino wool not only keeps your feet comfortable with its moisture-wicking powers, but it's also more eco-friendly than traditional shoe materials.
Work out in comfort with a pair of Tree Dasher 1. The shoes offer maximum comfort and safety with a seamless one-piece upper and a lightly padded heel collar.
These relaxed-fit shorts have front and back pockets.
This tank has a relaxed fit, so you won't feel constricted during the workout.
This pad-free, wire-free Trino® Triangle Bralette is made of natural materials that wick moisture (and feel crazy-soft on your skin) for wear-all-day comfort.
Leggings that are buttery soft and midweight are sure to make you sweat. For every squat, stretch, and stride, they wick moisture, dry quickly, and keep you cool with eucalyptus tree fiber and merino wool.
Men's Allbirds Labor Day Deals
As summer winds down and we gear up for the fall, these Wool Pipers are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear.
With the Tree Dasher, you can run casually in no time. With every step, your feet will breathe and flex in this breezy performance shoe. The material is great for your feet, and you'll receive a lot of compliments when you wear them.
A lightweight running short with a touch of stretch.
Whether you're running, walking or training, this lightweight, breathable tee will keep you cool and dry.
The Allbirds Men's Long Sleeve Sea Tea is literally made to reduce and eliminate odors, and it's all thanks to the TrinoXO fabric blend.
