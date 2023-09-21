Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Corkcicle Coolers and Insulated Backpacks for Tailgating Season

Tailgating
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:59 AM PDT, September 21, 2023

Shop Corkcicle's sale and save on must-have gear for a successful tailgate this football season

Fall and football season are finaly here. As we kick off another week of college football and the 2023 NFL season, tailgating has become a lifestyle. To make the most of your game day prep, every good tailgate needs a variety of coolers to keep your drinks cold and your fun levels high. 

Right now, Corkcicle is hosting an End of Summer Sale, and it's hotter than ever. You can save up to 40% on top-of-the-line coolers and cooler bags that make some of the best tailgating gear

Shop the Corkcicle Sale

Tailgating is a pre-game ritual that brings fans together. Once you've got your cooler, just pack it with ice and your favorite drinks, and you’re ready to cheer your team on to victory. Below, shop a variety of insulated coolers and bags from the Corkcicle sale that will ensure your game days are amazing.

Eola Bucket Cooler Bag

Eola Bucket Cooler Bag
Corkcicle

Eola Bucket Cooler Bag

Keep your hands free and your stuff cold with the fan-favorite bucket cooler bag. Designed with maximum portability in mind the bag keeps things cool while you work hard.

$160 $112

Shop Now

Chill Pod 25 Quart Hard Cooler

Chill Pod 25 Quart Hard Cooler
Corkcicle

Chill Pod 25 Quart Hard Cooler

Stay and play a while with Corkcicle Chillpod. The cooler features a roomy 25 qt capacity for up to 32 cans, non-slip top that functions wonderfully as a table, and a triple-threat storage divider/cutting board/bottle opener. 

$270 $189

Shop Now

Lotus Backpack Cooler

Lotus Backpack Cooler
Corkcicle

Lotus Backpack Cooler

This cooler-meets-backpack hybrid features maximum capacity to transport all your chilled beverages and bottles comfortably. Large side pockets and a roomy front zipper pocket makes reaching all your valuables easy while tailgating.

$180 $126

Shop Now

Estelle Tote

Estelle Tote
Corkcicle

Estelle Tote

Not only does this tote have a roomy, insulated interior to keep things cold, but there are also multiple exterior pockets for your other essentials. Versatile exterior straps are perfect for holding a blanket or jacket. 

$180 $126

Shop Now

Brantley Backpack Cooler

Brantley Backpack Cooler
Corkcicle

Brantley Backpack Cooler

Take 40% off a backpack that keeps things cold all day long and, with padded straps, keeps you comfortable along the way. 

$150 $90

Shop Now

