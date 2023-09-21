Fall and football season are finaly here. As we kick off another week of college football and the 2023 NFL season, tailgating has become a lifestyle. To make the most of your game day prep, every good tailgate needs a variety of coolers to keep your drinks cold and your fun levels high.

Right now, Corkcicle is hosting an End of Summer Sale, and it's hotter than ever. You can save up to 40% on top-of-the-line coolers and cooler bags that make some of the best tailgating gear.

Shop the Corkcicle Sale

Tailgating is a pre-game ritual that brings fans together. Once you've got your cooler, just pack it with ice and your favorite drinks, and you’re ready to cheer your team on to victory. Below, shop a variety of insulated coolers and bags from the Corkcicle sale that will ensure your game days are amazing.

Eola Bucket Cooler Bag Corkcicle Eola Bucket Cooler Bag Keep your hands free and your stuff cold with the fan-favorite bucket cooler bag. Designed with maximum portability in mind the bag keeps things cool while you work hard. $160 $112 Shop Now

Lotus Backpack Cooler Corkcicle Lotus Backpack Cooler This cooler-meets-backpack hybrid features maximum capacity to transport all your chilled beverages and bottles comfortably. Large side pockets and a roomy front zipper pocket makes reaching all your valuables easy while tailgating. $180 $126 Shop Now

Estelle Tote Corkcicle Estelle Tote Not only does this tote have a roomy, insulated interior to keep things cold, but there are also multiple exterior pockets for your other essentials. Versatile exterior straps are perfect for holding a blanket or jacket. $180 $126 Shop Now

Brantley Backpack Cooler Corkcicle Brantley Backpack Cooler Take 40% off a backpack that keeps things cold all day long and, with padded straps, keeps you comfortable along the way. $150 $90 Shop Now

