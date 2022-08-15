Shopping

Save Up to 40% on FUNBOY Pool Floats for an Instagram-Worthy Labor Day

By ETonline Staff
Labor Day is just a few weeks away and there's nothing better than lounging in the pool to close out the summer. You've gotten your wardrobe and patio ready for a much-needed long weekend, but if you don't have pool floats on standby, then now's the time to shop for them. Funboy makes the trendiest Instagram-worthy pool floats and right now, the FUNBOY Summer Melt Down Sale is taking up to 40% off every single inflatable design. 

Whether you're planning a pool party or just want to sunbathe in the water before heading back to school or the office, there are tons of Instagram-famous floats on sale to make memories with the whole family. To help you shop for the perfect pool float for your summer adventures, we've curated our favorite Funboy pool floats currently on sale.

From adorable pool inflatables for kids (like this cute unicorn float) to the Barbie collection and Y2K-inspired floats, we found something for everybody. If you're looking for more Labor Day 2022 essentials, don't forget to check out our top picks for the best self tanners, sunscreens and swimsuits.

Shop the best deals from Funboy's pool float sale below. 

Rainbow Daybed Pool Raft and Float
Funboy Rainbow Cloud Daybed
Funboy
Rainbow Daybed Pool Raft and Float

The search for a rainbow pool float (and floating daybed) is over. This is one of Funboy's most anticipated and largest of all its awesome pool floats. It features a comfortable lounging paradise experience for two adults. 

$139$111
Funboy X Barbie Dream Clear Pink Chaise Lounger
Funboy X Barbie Dream Clear Pink Chaise Lounger
Funboy
Funboy X Barbie Dream Clear Pink Chaise Lounger

Drift and dream in the pool or on land with this versatile inflatable chaise lounger designed for ultimate relaxation.

$89$71
Disco Dome
Disco Dome
Funboy
Disco Dome

Instantly transform your water experience when you board the Disco Dome and escape to a tropical party atmosphere. 

$299$239
Funboy x Malibu Barbie Golf Cart Pool Float
Funboy x Malibu Barbie Golf Cart Pool Float
Funboy
Funboy x Malibu Barbie Golf Cart Pool Float

Tee off to the world of Malibu Barbie with the limited edition 50th Anniversary Retro Malibu Golf Cart by FUNBOY. 

$139$111
Funboy x Aviator Nation Yacht - 2 Pack
Funboy x Aviator Nation Yacht - 2 Pack
Funboy
Funboy x Aviator Nation Yacht - 2 Pack

Bring a California beach vibe to your pool. These floats feature room for ice and your favorite beverages as you float. 

$220$189
Retro Pink Convertible Float
Funbody Retro Pink Convertible Float
Funboy
Retro Pink Convertible Float

Escape to Malibu and experience the top-down feeling of California’s Pacific Coast highway with this cute Retro Pink Convertible Float.

$99$79
Clear Pink Glitter Flamingo
Funboy Clear Pink Glitter Flamingo
Funboy
Clear Pink Glitter Flamingo

There's nothing more extra than a flamingo float. This adorable pool float is pink and glittery. I mean, it's shaped like a huge flamingo — what more can you want for summer?

$79$63
Funbaby Clear Pink Glitter Unicorn
FUNBABY® CLEAR PINK GLITTER UNICORN
Funboy
Funbaby Clear Pink Glitter Unicorn

Kids should get in on the pool fun, too! With Funboy's Funbaby line, the cutest kids' floats and splash pads can help make the last days of summer so much more fun. 

$49$39
Pink Mesh Lounger Pool Float - 2 Pack
Pink Mesh Lounger Pool Float - 2 Pack
Funboy
Pink Mesh Lounger Pool Float - 2 Pack

Stay cool while floating comfortably in the new FUNBOY Clear Pink Mesh Lounger Float that features a drink holder and headrest for ultimate comfort and relaxation. 

$90$69

