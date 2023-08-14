The Instant Pot is one of the most useful kitchen appliances you can buy to save time in the kitchen. From slow-cooked meals made quickly to perfectly prepared rice, the Instant Pot is an absolute game-changer, especially on busy nights. If you've been considering getting an Instant Pot, Amazon is currently slashing prices on top-rated appliances.

Of course you can save on the most popular Instant Pot pressure cookers, but Amazon is also offering deep discounts on air fryers, coffee makers, espresso machines and accessories. For a limited time, you can save up to 40% on Instant Brands' most beloved multi-use cooking gadgets.

Labor Day may still be a few weeks away, but you don't have to wait to snag a bargain on best-selling Instant Pot models. To help you find the biggest and best savings on Instant Pots kitchen appliances, we've gathered all the best deals available on Amazon below.

The Best Instant Pot Deals

The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile tools you can have in your kitchen, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions. Revolutionizing the cooking process, Instant Pots can take the stress out of pressure cooking — especially when preparing meals for large groups.

The Best Instant Air Fryer Deals

If you're looking for more ways to refresh your kitchen this season, Instant Pot also offers a large collection of air fryers that range in size and style. From compact air fryers to dual basket air fryers, there are plenty of great options that are affordable too.

The Best Instant Coffee and Espresso Maker Deals

Whether you prefer your coffee hot or iced, Instant Brands makes easy-to-use coffee machines for a fast cup of joe every morning. From cold brew makers to espresso machines, get your caffeine fix with the best Instant deals below.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

