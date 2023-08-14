Save Up to 40% On Instant Pot Kitchen Appliances, from Pressure Cookers to Air Fryers and Coffee Makers
The Instant Pot is one of the most useful kitchen appliances you can buy to save time in the kitchen. From slow-cooked meals made quickly to perfectly prepared rice, the Instant Pot is an absolute game-changer, especially on busy nights. If you've been considering getting an Instant Pot, Amazon is currently slashing prices on top-rated appliances.
Of course you can save on the most popular Instant Pot pressure cookers, but Amazon is also offering deep discounts on air fryers, coffee makers, espresso machines and accessories. For a limited time, you can save up to 40% on Instant Brands' most beloved multi-use cooking gadgets.
Labor Day may still be a few weeks away, but you don't have to wait to snag a bargain on best-selling Instant Pot models. To help you find the biggest and best savings on Instant Pots kitchen appliances, we've gathered all the best deals available on Amazon below.
The Best Instant Pot Deals
The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile tools you can have in your kitchen, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions. Revolutionizing the cooking process, Instant Pots can take the stress out of pressure cooking — especially when preparing meals for large groups.
13 customizable Smart Programs for pressure cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more make cooking quick with just one touch.
Sometimes food goes bad because we simply don't have the time to cook it. Change that with the Instant Pot which can cook meals up to 70% faster than traditional methods. Save $70 on the only multi-cooker with the quietest steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display, and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback.
The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker is the only Instant Pot Multi-Cooker with a Premium Cookware Grade Inner Pot with Stay-Cool Silicone Handles, which means you can take your recipes from your Insta Pot to your stovetop.
Pressure cook delicious one-pot meals up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods, slow-cook foods to tender perfection just like grandma used to make and get all the crunch from deep-frying but with 95% less oil in one multi-cooker.
The Best Instant Air Fryer Deals
If you're looking for more ways to refresh your kitchen this season, Instant Pot also offers a large collection of air fryers that range in size and style. From compact air fryers to dual basket air fryers, there are plenty of great options that are affordable too.
Featuring 2 simple dials for time and temperature, this air fryer with a non-stick, dishwasher safe basket and tray is so convenient.
This air fryer is designed with dual baskets, allowing you to cook 2 meals at once or cook larger batches while saving time. ClearCook windows and an internal light let you easily monitor the cooking progress without opening the baskets.
Your Instant Vortex takes the place of four separate cooking appliances: air fryer, broiler, roaster and oven bake.
If you've been toying with the idea of getting a convection oven, the Instant Vortex Plus 10 does everything a regular convection oven does at a fraction of the price and it takes up a lot less space.
The Best Instant Coffee and Espresso Maker Deals
Whether you prefer your coffee hot or iced, Instant Brands makes easy-to-use coffee machines for a fast cup of joe every morning. From cold brew makers to espresso machines, get your caffeine fix with the best Instant deals below.
Compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and your own ground coffee with the included reusable pod, this coffee and espresso maker brews at the optimum temperature and pressure for a perfect cup every time.
Use your own favorite ground coffee to make cold brew coffee in under 20 minutes. Not a coffee person? The Instant Cold Brewer works perfectly well for tea.
Instant's single-cup coffee maker gently soaks coffee grounds before brewing to produce a deeper, more flavorful cup of coffee. This model is compatible with K-Cups and most other coffee pods.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save Up to 40% on Keurig Coffee Makers Starting at Just $60
The Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers to Keep Cool & Stay Fueled All Summer
Amazon's Best Fire TV Streaming Stick Is More Than Half Off Right Now
The Samsung Frame TV Is Up to $1,400 Off at Amazon Right Now
The 50 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week
The Best Amazon Fashion Deals You Can Wear Into Fall
The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses: Gucci, Ray-Ban and More