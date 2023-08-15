Save Up to 40% On Oral-B Electric Toothbrushes for A Healthier Smile
An electric toothbrush can help you get a deeper, more thorough clean, but they don't usually come cheap. While always a great investment, electric toothbrushes don’t have to cost a fortune either. If you've been using a manual toothbrush well past its expiration date, Oral-B electric toothbrushes are majorly on sale right now.
Top-rated Oral-B electric toothbrushes are receiving hefty discounts at Amazon this week. You can save up to 40% on Oral-B toothbrush models to enhance your oral hygiene routine.
Rechargeable electric toothbrushes provide superior plaque removal compared to regular manual toothbrushes. Oral-B electric toothbrushes deliver up to 48,800 movements per minute, while a regular manual toothbrush can only deliver 300 to 600 movements per minute. Generally rich in technology and features, some electric toothbrushes can even enable you to improve your brushing habits.
Ahead, shop the best Oral-B electric toothbrush deals at Amazon to keep your teeth and gums as healthy as possible. Looking to boost your regimen even further? Check out Amazon's best deals on water flossers and teeth whitening strips.
This highly advanced brush features a dentist-inspired round head that surrounds and cups each tooth with dynamic oscillating, rotating and pulsating movements to remove up to 500% more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush.
The Oral-B Genius X Limited with artificial intelligence has learned from thousands of brushing behaviors and instantly recognizes your brushing style. It gives you daily personal coaching to cover all areas evenly, with the right amount of pressure for the right time.
Choose between 5 Smart Modes for personalized brushing: Daily Clean, Whiten, Super Sensitive, Sensitive, and Intense. The i05 coaches you to a perfect clean with a Smart Display and includes a 2 minute timer to ensure a complete clean.
Gentle on gums, these toothbrush heads with ultra-thin bristles provide a gentle, superior cleaning for 2x healthier gums compared to a manual toothbrush.
The FlossAction toothbrush head provides a floss-like clean for healthier gum on an Oral-B Pro 2000 or higher. The Max Clean Bristles change from green to yellow to signal when to change your brush head to maximize your clean.
