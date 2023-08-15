Save Up to 40% On Oral-B Electric Toothbrushes for A Healthier Smile

An electric toothbrush can help you get a deeper, more thorough clean, but they don't usually come cheap. While always a great investment, electric toothbrushes don’t have to cost a fortune either. If you've been using a manual toothbrush well past its expiration date, Oral-B electric toothbrushes are majorly on sale right now.

Top-rated Oral-B electric toothbrushes are receiving hefty discounts at Amazon this week. You can save up to 40% on Oral-B toothbrush models to enhance your oral hygiene routine.

Rechargeable electric toothbrushes provide superior plaque removal compared to regular manual toothbrushes. Oral-B electric toothbrushes deliver up to 48,800 movements per minute, while a regular manual toothbrush can only deliver 300 to 600 movements per minute. Generally rich in technology and features, some electric toothbrushes can even enable you to improve your brushing habits.

Ahead, shop the best Oral-B electric toothbrush deals at Amazon to keep your teeth and gums as healthy as possible. Looking to boost your regimen even further? Check out Amazon's best deals on water flossers and teeth whitening strips.

Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush Amazon Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush The Oral-B Genius X Limited with artificial intelligence has learned from thousands of brushing behaviors and instantly recognizes your brushing style. It gives you daily personal coaching to cover all areas evenly, with the right amount of pressure for the right time. $200 $120 Shop Now

