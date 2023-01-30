With winter in full swing, now is the perfect time to take stock of your cold-weather wardrobe. Nothing is worse than the frigid cold temperatures other than shivering outside in the arctic air because you don't have a warm enough coat. You don't need to worry about your teeth chattering for the next few months, because we've found the best deals on parkas, fleece jackets, insulated vests and more from Patagonia.

Right now, men's and women's Patagonia styles are up to 40% off at REI. Whether you're going down the slopes or walking around town, we've found Patagonia outerwear on sale that fits the bill. Save on well-insulated puffer coats, plush and soft fleece-lined jackets for brisk days, and extra toasty down-stuffed jackets to prepare you for any winter storms.

Sales are rare on Patagonia's site, so the deals at REI are here just in time to be full prepared for your next winter adventure. The sale styles include Patagonia bestsellers like the Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket and Nano Puff Vest for both women and men. Patagonia's clothes are made to last, so be sure to pick out a jacket in your favorite color before the limited-time deals are gone.

Ahead, shop the best deals on Patagonia jackets that will have you feeling ready to brave the bitter cold outdoors.

The Best Patagonia Deals for Men

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket REI Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket Not only is this retro fleece wind-resistant, it also has moisture-wicking material on the inside to keep you comfortable all day long. It's made with your classic fit so you can easily layer coats on top of it if needed. $229 $138 Shop Now

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Vest REI Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Vest Windproof and warm, the Patagonia Nano Puff vest sports lightweight and very compressible PrimaLoft Gold Eco insulation for excellent comfort. Layer the vest under a shell or wear it alone over a t-shirt during workouts. $179 $108 Shop Now

The Best Patagonia Deals for Women

