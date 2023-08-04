From Oprah's favorite pants to Kylie Jenner's bralette and Kourtney Kardashian's booty-boosting leggings, Spanx is a go-to for comfortable and flattering wardrobe staples. If the styles you've been eyeing are sold out at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, Spanx is matching the discounts themself this weekend.

Now through Monday, August 7, the limited-time Spanx sale is slashing prices on 24 best-selling styles. Make sure you grab your new go-to pair of celeb-loved leggings, bras and jeans before the summer savings end.

Shop the Spanx Sale

Whether your wardrobe could use some new shapewear to activewear, the Spanx sale is a must-visit for clothes that can help make you look and feel your best. Celebrity-worn essentials are discounted alongside closet must-haves. Ahead, check out the best Spanx deals to shop before it's too late.

Stretch Twill Shorts, 6" Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts, 6" With a pull-on design and hidden tummy shaping, these shorts flatter all over. This best-selling style is garment-dyed for a soft, worn-in look that will gradually fade as you wash and live in them. $78 $52 Shop Now

The Perfect Ankle Leggings Spanx The Perfect Ankle Leggings Amp up your leggings collection with a style that can keep up with you 24/7. With the same fit as the fan-favorite Faux Leather Leggings, this style flatters you from every angle. $98 $69 Shop Now

