Save Up to 40% On Spanx's Best-Selling Pants, Leggings, Shorts and More This Weekend Only
From Oprah's favorite pants to Kylie Jenner's bralette and Kourtney Kardashian's booty-boosting leggings, Spanx is a go-to for comfortable and flattering wardrobe staples. If the styles you've been eyeing are sold out at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, Spanx is matching the discounts themself this weekend.
Now through Monday, August 7, the limited-time Spanx sale is slashing prices on 24 best-selling styles. Make sure you grab your new go-to pair of celeb-loved leggings, bras and jeans before the summer savings end.
Whether your wardrobe could use some new shapewear to activewear, the Spanx sale is a must-visit for clothes that can help make you look and feel your best. Celebrity-worn essentials are discounted alongside closet must-haves. Ahead, check out the best Spanx deals to shop before it's too late.
The On-the-Go Collection was designed with bi-stretch cotton for ultimate comfort, flattery and versatility. Spanx's signature pull on design and built in smoothing tummy panel make it the perfect wardrobe addition.
These shape-enhancing leggings, made from Spanx's signature compression fabric, live up to their name — helping to sculpt your rear while ensuring the most flattering fit.
Thanks to smoothing ponte fabric and a comfortable, pull-on design, the Ankle 4-Pocket offers a sleek look, a great butt and features functional back pockets.
Powered by the fan-favorite Booty Boost short, this skort is ready for the tennis court and more by offering sculpting and an added booty lift. Carry your essentials from keys to credit cards and phone in the pockets.
With a pull-on design and hidden tummy shaping, these shorts flatter all over. This best-selling style is garment-dyed for a soft, worn-in look that will gradually fade as you wash and live in them.
The Get Moving Fitted Tank was designed to be the perfect top to pair back to your favorite SPANX active leggings, pants and skorts.
Our favorite feature of these Spanx shorts is the pull-on design for a completely smooth front.
Designed using smoothing premium ponte fabric, this dress is versatile and easy to dress up or down for any occasion, plus it’s machine-washable.
A super-soft cropped wide leg pant allows you to still show a little leg this summer, but you can add a light sweater to make it ideal for fall too.
Amp up your leggings collection with a style that can keep up with you 24/7. With the same fit as the fan-favorite Faux Leather Leggings, this style flatters you from every angle.
