Save Up to 50% at REI on Patagonia's Winter Weather Essentials from Fleece Jackets to Vests
With winter in full swing, now is the perfect time to take stock of your cold-weather wardrobe. Nothing is worse than the frigid cold temperatures other than shivering outside in the arctic air because you don't have a warm enough coat. You don't need to worry about your teeth chattering for the next few months, because we've found the best deals on parkas, fleece jackets, insulated vests and more from Patagonia.
Right now, men's and women's Patagonia styles are up to 50% off at REI. Whether you're going down the slopes or walking around town, we've found Patagonia outerwear on sale that fits the bill. Save on well-insulated puffer coats, plush and soft fleece-lined jackets for brisk days, and extra toasty down-stuffed jackets to prepare you for any winter storms.
Sales are rare on Patagonia's site, so the deals at REI are here just in time to be full prepared for your next winter adventure. The sale styles include Patagonia bestsellers like the Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket and Nano Puff Vest for both women and men. Patagonia's clothes are made to last, so be sure to pick out a jacket in your favorite color before the limited-time deals are gone.
Ahead, shop the best deals on Patagonia apparel and gear that will have you feeling ready to brave the bitter cold outdoors.
The Best Patagonia Deals for Men
Not only is this retro fleece wind-resistant, it also has moisture-wicking material on the inside to keep you comfortable all day long. It's made with your classic fit so you can easily layer coats on top of it if needed.
Windproof and warm, the Patagonia Nano Puff vest sports lightweight and very compressible PrimaLoft Gold Eco insulation for excellent comfort. Layer the vest under a shell or wear it alone over a t-shirt during workouts.
The Patagonia Duffle Bag is a must-have travel accessory. The lightweight, weather-resistant duffle can be converted into a backpack.
For staying warm without announcing your presence at every turn, the Patagonia shacket offers the warmth of a down jacket paired with the soft, stretchy, quiet fabric of a shirt.
The soft, easy-wearing vest traps heat, blocks wind and feels smooth and comfortable against your skin for ultimate coziness.
The Best Patagonia Deals for Women
This fleece's windproof and breathable barrier shuts out cold gusts to keep you warm.
Keep your legs warm in the snow, cold wind, and rain with these insulated pants that are resistant to the elements.
Face winter's harsh chill in the Patagonia Frozen Range 3-in-1 parka, built for dependable warmth and dryness year-round with a waterproof shell and removable, down-insulated liner jacket.
Whether you're hiking or cozied up on the couch, this long-sleeved flannel fits any occasion.
Designed to retain its shape and appearance after multiple washings, the Patagonia Better Sweater fleece jacket has a sweater-knit face and soft fleece interior for comfort and easy care.
On chilly rock routes, the Patagonia Nano Puff jacket traps body heat and blocks wind using mostly recycled materials.
Bone-chilling conditions are no match for the Patagonia Down With It down parka. This knee-length parka has a 100% recycled fabric package and heat-trapping 600-fill-power down insulation.
