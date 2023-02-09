Shopping

Save Up to 50% at REI on Patagonia's Winter Weather Essentials from Fleece Jackets to Vests

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Patagonia Deals 2023
Getty

With winter in full swing, now is the perfect time to take stock of your cold-weather wardrobe. Nothing is worse than the frigid cold temperatures other than shivering outside in the arctic air because you don't have a warm enough coat. You don't need to worry about your teeth chattering for the next few months, because we've found the best deals on parkas, fleece jackets, insulated vests and more from Patagonia. 

Right now, men's and women's Patagonia styles are up to 50% off at REI. Whether you're going down the slopes or walking around town, we've found Patagonia outerwear on sale that fits the bill. Save on well-insulated puffer coats, plush and soft fleece-lined jackets for brisk days, and extra toasty down-stuffed jackets to prepare you for any winter storms.

See All Patagonia Deals

Sales are rare on Patagonia's site, so the deals at REI are here just in time to be full prepared for your next winter adventure. The sale styles include Patagonia bestsellers like the Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket and Nano Puff Vest for both women and men. Patagonia's clothes are made to last, so be sure to pick out a jacket in your favorite color before the limited-time deals are gone. 

Ahead, shop the best deals on Patagonia apparel and gear that will have you feeling ready to brave the bitter cold outdoors. 

The Best Patagonia Deals for Men

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
REI
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

Not only is this retro fleece wind-resistant, it also has moisture-wicking material on the inside to keep you comfortable all day long. It's made with your classic fit so you can easily layer coats on top of it if needed.

$229$138
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Vest
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Vest
REI
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Vest

Windproof and warm, the Patagonia Nano Puff vest sports lightweight and very compressible PrimaLoft Gold Eco insulation for excellent comfort. Layer the vest under a shell or wear it alone over a t-shirt during workouts. 

$179$108
Black Hole Duffel - 40 L
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 40 L
REI
Black Hole Duffel - 40 L

The Patagonia Duffle Bag is a must-have travel accessory. The lightweight, weather-resistant duffle can be converted into a backpack. 

$159$120
Patagonia Upstride Jacket
Patagonia Upstride Jacket
REI
Patagonia Upstride Jacket
$299$240
Patagonia Silent Down Shirt Jacket
Patagonia Silent Down Shirt Jacket
REI
Patagonia Silent Down Shirt Jacket

For staying warm without announcing your presence at every turn, the Patagonia shacket offers the warmth of a down jacket paired with the soft, stretchy, quiet fabric of a shirt. 

$229$171
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest
REI
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest

The soft, easy-wearing vest traps heat, blocks wind and feels smooth and comfortable against your skin for ultimate coziness. 

$159$96

The Best Patagonia Deals for Women

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
REI
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

This fleece's windproof and breathable barrier shuts out cold gusts to keep you warm. 

$229$138
Powder Town Bib Pants
Patagonia Powder Town Bib Pants - Women's
REI
Powder Town Bib Pants

Keep your legs warm in the snow, cold wind, and rain with these insulated pants that are resistant to the elements. 

$299$179
Patagonia Frozen Range 3-in-1 Parka
Patagonia Frozen Range 3-in-1 Parka
REI
Patagonia Frozen Range 3-in-1 Parka

Face winter's harsh chill in the Patagonia Frozen Range 3-in-1 parka, built for dependable warmth and dryness year-round with a waterproof shell and removable, down-insulated liner jacket.

$799$559
Patagonia Untracked Jacket
Patagonia Untracked Jacket
REI
Patagonia Untracked Jacket
$649$454
Long-Sleeve Midweight Fjord Flannel Shirt
Patagonia Long-Sleeve Midweight Fjord Flannel Shirt
REI
Long-Sleeve Midweight Fjord Flannel Shirt

Whether you're hiking or cozied up on the couch, this long-sleeved flannel fits any occasion.

$99$69
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
REI
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket

Designed to retain its shape and appearance after multiple washings, the Patagonia Better Sweater fleece jacket has a sweater-knit face and soft fleece interior for comfort and easy care.

$149$90
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Women's
REI
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket

On chilly rock routes, the Patagonia Nano Puff jacket traps body heat and blocks wind using mostly recycled materials.

$229$138
Patagonia Down With It Parka
Patagonia Down With It Parka
REI
Patagonia Down With It Parka

Bone-chilling conditions are no match for the Patagonia Down With It down parka. This knee-length parka has a 100% recycled fabric package and heat-trapping 600-fill-power down insulation.

$329$199

 RELATED CONTENT:

Patagonia Sale: Save Up to 50% on Fleece Jackets, Baggies and More

The Best Presidents' Day Sales: Furniture, Mattresses, Tech and More

Walmart's Early Presidents' Day Tech Deals

Best Amazon Deals on Winter Coats and Jackets

The Warmest Winter Coats to Shop Now

Presidents' Day Mattress Sales Have Started: Shop The Best Deals Now

Best Buy Presidents Day Deals Are Here: Save on TVs, Appliances & More

The Best Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Winter

The 20 Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out, Yoga and More

15 Puffer Jackets for Women to Keep You Warm and Stylish This Winter

 