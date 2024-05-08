Run, don't walk, to Adidas' sale of fan-favorite styles.
If you've been lagging on your fitness goals this spring, a new wardrobe addition tends to spark some inspiration.
Adidas is an iconic athleticwear brand with many fan-favorite styles like the NMD, Stan Smith and Forum. Celebs like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega and Bella Hadid have all been spotted in Adidas. The brand's latest sale celebrates Adidas' most famous styles, offering up to 50% off on some of its most-loved designs that will get you moving.
Shop the Adidas Favorites Sale
Now through Monday, May 13, you can find men's, women's and children's shoes and apparel reduced at the Adidas Favorites Sale. With deals this good, be sure to shop today before your favorite style or size sells out.
Below, shop the best finds for men and women from the Adidas sale. Shop sneakers, running shorts, leggings and more just in time for a summer activewear and footwear refresh. Adidas' last sale only offered 20% off, so don't miss the chance to save up to 50% on bestsellers today.
Women’s VL Court 3.0 Low Shoes
These great everyday sneakers have a design inspired by the skate park.
Women’s Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes
These classic sneakers are ideal for daily wear. We're partial to the quartz shade.
Women’s Ubounce DNA Shoes
These sneakers have bounce cushioning for a spring in your step.
Women’s VL Court 3.0 Shoes
Dress these cushioned leather sneakers up or down.
Men’s Myshelter RAIN.RDY Parka
Spring showers are no match for this rain jacket.
Women's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes
Elevate your spring shoe game with Adidas' Swift Run 1.0 Shoes, featuring an EVA midsole for all-day comfort.
Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes
Adidas' classically cool Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes are designed with a Cloudfoam midsole and rubber outsole to give you plenty of grip.
Men's Own the Run Jacket
The Adidas Own the Run Jacket will keep you dry and comfortable from start to finish.
Women's Ultraboost Light Running Shoes
Experience epic energy with Adidas' lightest Ultraboost ever.
Women's Optime Stash HR 1/1 Leggings
Move freely with the high-rise, stay-put waistband that keeps your leggings in place.
Men's Designed For Training Workout Pants
These Adidas training pants are made with Aeroready technology that wicks moisture to keep you dry through the toughest intervals or weights circuits. Zip pockets safely stow keys and other essentials so you can focus on upping your reps.
Men's Racer TR23 Shoes
The Adidas Racer TR23 Shoe is designed with a Cloudfoam midsole, flexible textile upper and a sleek rubber outsole for extra support.
Adidas Men’s Ozweego Shoes
These archive-inspired shoes offer an on-trend vintage look.
Men's Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Cloudfoam Slip-On Shoes
These slip-on shoes feature Adidas' signature Cloudfoam midsole and cushioned sock liner for a light and springy feel.
Women's Pacer 3-Stripes Knit Shorts
Soft, comfortable and easy to move in, these stretchy mid-rise shorts make sure that you feel good wherever your journey takes you.