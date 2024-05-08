Shop
Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Adidas’ Most Iconic Sneakers and Activewear This Week Only

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Adidas Favorite Sale
Adidas
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 3:11 PM PDT, May 8, 2024

Run, don't walk, to Adidas' sale of fan-favorite styles.

If you've been lagging on your fitness goals this spring, a new wardrobe addition tends to spark some inspiration.

Adidas is an iconic athleticwear brand with many fan-favorite styles like the NMD, Stan Smith and Forum. Celebs like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega and Bella Hadid have all been spotted in Adidas. The brand's latest sale celebrates Adidas' most famous styles, offering up to 50% off on some of its most-loved designs that will get you moving.

Shop the Adidas Favorites Sale

Now through Monday, May 13, you can find men's, women's and children's shoes and apparel reduced at the Adidas Favorites Sale. With deals this good, be sure to shop today before your favorite style or size sells out.

Below, shop the best finds for men and women from the Adidas sale. Shop sneakers, running shorts, leggings and more just in time for a summer activewear and footwear refresh. Adidas' last sale only offered 20% off, so don't miss the chance to save up to 50% on bestsellers today.

Women’s VL Court 3.0 Low Shoes

Women’s VL Court 3.0 Low Shoes
Adidas

Women’s VL Court 3.0 Low Shoes

These great everyday sneakers have a design inspired by the skate park.

$75 $57

Shop Now

Women’s Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes

Women’s Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes
Adidas

Women’s Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes

These classic sneakers are ideal for daily wear. We're partial to the quartz shade.

$190 $133

Shop Now

Women’s Ubounce DNA Shoes

Women’s Ubounce DNA Shoes
Adidas

Women’s Ubounce DNA Shoes

These sneakers have bounce cushioning for a spring in your step.

$100 $70

Shop Now

Women’s VL Court 3.0 Shoes

Women’s VL Court 3.0 Shoes
Adidas

Women’s VL Court 3.0 Shoes

Dress these cushioned leather sneakers up or down.

$75 $57

Shop Now

Men’s Myshelter RAIN.RDY Parka

Men’s Myshelter RAIN.RDY Parka
Adidas

Men’s Myshelter RAIN.RDY Parka

Spring showers are no match for this rain jacket.

$300 $210

Shop Now

Women's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes

Women's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes
Adidas

Women's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes

Elevate your spring shoe game with Adidas' Swift Run 1.0 Shoes, featuring an EVA midsole for all-day comfort. 

$90 $63

Shop Now

Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes

Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes
Adidas

Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes

Adidas' classically cool Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes are designed with a Cloudfoam midsole and rubber outsole to give you plenty of grip.

$65 $46

Shop Now

Men's Own the Run Jacket

Men's Own the Run Jacket
Adidas

Men's Own the Run Jacket

The Adidas Own the Run Jacket will keep you dry and comfortable from start to finish.

$90 $81

Shop Now

Women's Ultraboost Light Running Shoes

Women's Ultraboost Light Running Shoes
Adidas

Women's Ultraboost Light Running Shoes

Experience epic energy with Adidas' lightest Ultraboost ever.

$190 $133

Shop Now

Women's Optime Stash HR 1/1 Leggings

Women's Optime Stash HR 1/1 Leggings
Adidas

Women's Optime Stash HR 1/1 Leggings

Move freely with the high-rise, stay-put waistband that keeps your leggings in place.

$55 $44

Shop Now

Men's Designed For Training Workout Pants

Men's Designed For Training Workout Pants
Adidas

Men's Designed For Training Workout Pants

These Adidas training pants are made with Aeroready technology that wicks moisture to keep you dry through the toughest intervals or weights circuits. Zip pockets safely stow keys and other essentials so you can focus on upping your reps.

$65 $49

Shop Now

Men's Racer TR23 Shoes

Men's Racer TR23 Shoes
Adidas

Men's Racer TR23 Shoes

The Adidas Racer TR23 Shoe is designed with a Cloudfoam midsole, flexible textile upper and a sleek rubber outsole for extra support.

$80 $56

Shop Now

Adidas Men’s Ozweego Shoes

Adidas Men’s Ozweego Shoes
Adidas

Adidas Men’s Ozweego Shoes

These archive-inspired shoes offer an on-trend vintage look.

$120 $72

Shop Now

Men's Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Cloudfoam Slip-On Shoes

Men's Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Cloudfoam Slip-On Shoes
Adidas

Men's Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Cloudfoam Slip-On Shoes

These slip-on shoes feature Adidas' signature Cloudfoam midsole and cushioned sock liner for a light and springy feel.

$70 $49

Shop Now

Women's Pacer 3-Stripes Knit Shorts

Women's Pacer 3-Stripes Knit Shorts
Adidas

Women's Pacer 3-Stripes Knit Shorts

Soft, comfortable and easy to move in, these stretchy mid-rise shorts make sure that you feel good wherever your journey takes you.

$25 $20

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Essential Sneakers Every Sneakerhead Should Have in Their Collection

Style

Essential Sneakers Every Sneakerhead Should Have in Their Collection

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Now

Sales & Deals

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Now

Save Up to 50% on Popular Crocs Styles Just in Time for Summer

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Popular Crocs Styles Just in Time for Summer

Keep It Neutral in Rihanna’s New Earth Tone Fenty x Puma Collection

Style

Keep It Neutral in Rihanna’s New Earth Tone Fenty x Puma Collection

Tags:

Latest News