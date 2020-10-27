Shade up for the fall at the Amazon Holiday Dash sale.

This is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, DL1961 jeans, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale. Not onlydoes the sale include theabove mentioned brandsand Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brandmarkdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.



If, like us, you’ve lost one too many pairs of sunglasses over past summers, there’s a great range of discounted pairs up for grabs. Prices are as low as $13.94 for these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. Popular brands like Ray-Ban have also slashed prices for Amazon's Holiday Dash sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, watches, men's clothing, underwear, jewelry, leggings, bras,underwear, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor and more.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of the Amazon sale.

Check out ET Style's top designer sunglasses picks below.

Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Amazon Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Start your fall trip off right with these Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses for 55% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $155 $69.99 at Amazon

Square Sunglasses Gucci Amazon Square Sunglasses Gucci These Gucci sunglasses for women feature a large square lens shape. The temples are adorned with a prominent interlocking Gucci GG logo. These sunglasses are 54% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $375 $174.09 at Amazon

New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. These shades are currently 26% off so grab a pair now while they last! ORIGINALLY $194 $144 at Amazon

Erika Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon/Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses Ray-Ban These Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses are 30% off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $175 $110 at Amazon

Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient Tory Burch Amazon Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient Tory Burch These Tory Burch Sunglasses are a stunning square shaped that break convention. They are made from acetate and they are a single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. These sunglasses protect your eyes from harm caused by UV rays. Also, you can grab these now for 50% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $148 $74.15 at Amazon

Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses Coach Amazon Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses Coach This iconic pilot shape is inspired by frames of the past. The easy-to-wear design features a new 3D take on the iconic Horse and Carriage on its lens and adjustable nose pads for a personalized fit. These Coach sunglasses offer 100% UV protection. These Coach sunglasses are currently 52% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $166 $82.50 from Amazon

Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame for Women Men SOJOS Amazon/SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame for Women Men SOJOS SOJOS Small Round Polarized Sunglasses for both Women and Men feature a classic vintage retro frame; as well as, UV Protection. REGULARLY $20 $13 at Amazon

Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses Ray-Ban These Hexagonal Flat Lenses are perfect for your fall look. REGULARLY $204 $150 at Amazon

Rb4292n Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon/Ray-Ban Rb4292n Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses Ray-Ban These Ray-Ban sunglasses feature a square metal frame with flat lenses and a double bridge nose piece. All Ray-Ban sunglass lenses are coated with 100% UV protection to protect your eyes from all harmful UV rays. REGULARLY $200 $105.76 at Amazon

Black Sunglasses Tory Burch Amazon Black Sunglasses Tory Burch These black trendy Tory Burch sunglasses are a whopping 55% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $157 $73.98 at Amazon

