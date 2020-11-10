Save Up to 55% Off Designer Sunglasses at the Amazon Sale from Gucci, Coach, Ray-Ban, Oakley & More
Shade up for the fall at the Amazon Holiday Dash sale.
This is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, DL1961 jeans, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale. Not onlydoes the sale include theabove mentioned brandsand Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brandmarkdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
If, like us, you’ve lost one too many pairs of sunglasses over past summers, there’s a great range of discounted pairs up for grabs. Prices are as low as $13.94 for these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. Popular brands like Ray-Ban have also slashed prices for Amazon's Holiday Dash sale.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, watches, men's clothing, underwear, jewelry, leggings, bras,underwear, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor and more.
If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of the Amazon sale.
Check out ET Style's top designer sunglasses picks below.
RELATED CONTENT:
159 Holiday Gifts You Can Shop at the Amazon Sale -- Post Prime Day 2020
Ray-Ban Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Ray-Ban Sunglasses
Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Best T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More
DIFF Eyewear Sale: Buy 1 Pair, Get 1 Free Sunglasses
Quay Sale: Buy One, Get One Free
Kate Spade Sale: Get 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Clothes, Shoes & More
The Best Marc Jacobs Fashion Deals at the Amazon Holiday Dash sale
Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Fashion Deals
The 13 Best Tory Burch Handbags at the Amazon Holiday Dash
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 80% on Select Items
Lizzo x Quay: The Second Sunglass Collection and Vote Mask
Felix Gray: Shop Blue Light Glasses, Sunglasses and More