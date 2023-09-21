Sales & Deals

Save Up to 70% on Patagonia Jackets for Men and Women Just in Time for Fall

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Hiking
Getty
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 2:14 PM PDT, September 21, 2023

Gear up to get outside this fall with the best deals from REI's sale on Patagonia fleeces and puffers.

This Saturday marks the official first day of fall, which means it's time to secure some fresh outerwear. Patagonia makes some of the best tried-and-true outdoor gear and the brand's classic fleeces never go out of style. Equal parts utilitarian and stylish, Patagonia jackets can hold their own no matter what the forecast predicts — and look good doing it too.

To welcome the new season, more than 300 Patagonia products are on sale at REI right now. Just in time for fall to start, you can save up to 70% on fleece jackets, insulated vests, pullovers and more outdoor gear.

Shop the Patagonia Sale

Sales are rare on Patagonia's site, so the deals at REI come just as you start preparing for fall hikes, apple picking and camping adventures. When picking out fall jackets, versatility is key. The Patagonia sale includes lightweight designs that can be worn on their own as the weather transitions from summer to fall, or as a top layer when it's especially chilly outside.

From the iconic Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover to a Nano Puff Jacket for blocking winds and keeping warm in storms, we've found steep discounts on Patagonia clothing for men and women. Below, find all the best deals on Patagonia jackets at REI to stock up on fall outdoor gear you'll reach for in your closet every year.

Best Deals on Patagonia Jackets for Men

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie - Men's

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie - Men's
REI

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie - Men's

Warm, windproof, water-resistant — the Nano Puff Hoodie is incredibly lightweight and highly insulated. The drawcord-adjustable drop-tail hem seals in warmth on very cold days.

$279 $195

Shop Now

Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Men's

Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Men's
REI

Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Men's

Take 50% off a lightweight version of the Patagonia classic for cozy warmth on chilly days.

$129 $64

Shop Now

Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket - Men's

Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket - Men's
REI

Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket - Men's

The Micro Puff is your go-to insulation piece for mixed (and possibly miserable) cold conditions. Patagonia says this jacket has the best warmth-to-weight ratio of any jacket they’ve ever created.

$279 $209

Shop Now

Patagonia Granite Crest Jacket - Men's

Patagonia Granite Crest Jacket - Men's
REI

Patagonia Granite Crest Jacket - Men's

Need a jacket that can endure an all-day outing in wet weather? The Patagonia Granite Crest jacket has a high-performance design and 3-layer waterproof barrier to keep the elements out.

$279 $167

Shop Now

Patagonia Diamond Quilted Insulated Bomber Hoodie - Men's

Patagonia Diamond Quilted Insulated Bomber Hoodie - Men's
REI

Patagonia Diamond Quilted Insulated Bomber Hoodie - Men's

Windproof and water-resistant, the men's Patagonia Diamond Quilted Insulated Bomber hoodie has lightweight insulation to keep you warm on cool days, whether you're heading to town or hanging at home.

$179 $134

Shop Now

Best Deals on Patagonia Jackets for Women

Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Pullover - Women's

Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Pullover - Women's
REI

Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Pullover - Women's

Combining a sweater-knit aesthetic with the easy care of Better Sweater fleece, the Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip pullover is a versatile top for everyday layering.

$119 $97

Shop Now

Patagonia Microdini Half-Zip Fleece Pullover - Women's

Patagonia Microdini Half-Zip Fleece Pullover - Women's
REI

Patagonia Microdini Half-Zip Fleece Pullover - Women's

The Patagonia Microdini Half-Zip fleece pullover wraps you in lightweight warmth for everyday comfort.

$129 $64

Shop Now

Patagonia Re-Tool Half-Zip Pullover - Women's

Patagonia Re-Tool Half-Zip Pullover - Women's
REI

Patagonia Re-Tool Half-Zip Pullover - Women's

For hikes, campfires and every day—this quintessentially warm Patagonia pullover has a cozy, relaxed fit with a contrasting front pocket and warm fleece.

$149 $112

Shop Now

Patagonia Lost Canyon Insulated Jacket - Women's

Patagonia Lost Canyon Insulated Jacket - Women's
REI

Patagonia Lost Canyon Insulated Jacket - Women's

Soft, warm and cut in an easy-to-layer boxy silhouette, the women's Patagonia Lost Canyon insulated jacket is sure to become a front-of-closet staple during transitional shoulder seasons.

$199 $99

Shop Now

Patagonia Down Sweater - Women's

Patagonia Down Sweater - Women's
REI

Patagonia Down Sweater - Women's

The perfect warmth for just about everything, the classic Patagonia Down Sweater is lightweight, windproof and warm enough for cold-weather activities when you want a layer to keep the chill out.

$279 $210

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets and Outerwear

Style

Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets and Outerwear

The Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Layer Over Any Outfit

Style

The Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Layer Over Any Outfit

The Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP

Best Lists

The Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP

Elevate Your Fall Style With Our 15 Favorite Jackets for Men

Style

Elevate Your Fall Style With Our 15 Favorite Jackets for Men

Save Up to 70% On The North Face Jackets for Women at REI

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 70% On The North Face Jackets for Women at REI

Tags: