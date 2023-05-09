Say 'I Do' to SKIMS' New Bridal Collections: Shop Lingerie, Shapewear and More for Wedding Season 2023
Wedding dresses might be the first thing that comes to mind when we think of bridal wardrobes, but having quality undergarments to wear before, during and after the festivities are equally important. Whether you're in search of shapewear solutions for daring necklines or a cheeky wedding gift for the bride-to-be, find everything you need for the big day at SKIMS.
Just in time for wedding season, Kim Kardashian's lingerie and lounge brand launched its 2023 wedding shop with eight limited-edition collections.
From elegant dressing gowns for the whole bridal party to sultry bra and panty sets and even leg garters, SKIMS has your pre- and post-wedding outfits covered with romantic styles. Keep it simple in a timeless silk slip dress, or heat things up in a sheer matching set with lace accents. SKIMS even added a new color, Glacier, to help you find something blue for the upcoming nuptials.
Below, check out some of our favorite picks from the SKIMS bridal shop. The brand tends to sell out quickly, so get your hands on these limited-edition pieces while they're still in stock.
Made of luxe genuine silk with a touch of spandex for stretch, this robe and shorts set is perfect for the whole bridal party.
Heat things up post-wedding in this sultry silk lingerie set with flirty tie straps.
An open silhouette and plenty of lace accents give this top a flirty look.
Make it a matching set with lace-trimmed shorts.
SKIMS has plenty of shapewear solutions to wear beneath your wedding dress, including this plunging onesie.
Dial up the romance in a sweet lace bodysuit that you can easily rewear with your favorite jeans or skirt.
Make your "something blue" this sexy lace bralette with adjustable straps.
A playful yet still feminine alternative to traditional wedding lingerie.
A classic silk slip is a timeless addition to any bridal wardrobe.
Available in sizes 32A-46F, this lace underwire bra is an adorable addition to your lingerie collection.
Even if you're not a fan of the public garter toss, this vintage-inspired piece will take your lingerie set to the next level.
A tie-up back and adjustable straps gives this lacey top a customizable fit.
