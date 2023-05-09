Wedding dresses might be the first thing that comes to mind when we think of bridal wardrobes, but having quality undergarments to wear before, during and after the festivities are equally important. Whether you're in search of shapewear solutions for daring necklines or a cheeky wedding gift for the bride-to-be, find everything you need for the big day at SKIMS.

Just in time for wedding season, Kim Kardashian's lingerie and lounge brand launched its 2023 wedding shop with eight limited-edition collections.

From elegant dressing gowns for the whole bridal party to sultry bra and panty sets and even leg garters, SKIMS has your pre- and post-wedding outfits covered with romantic styles. Keep it simple in a timeless silk slip dress, or heat things up in a sheer matching set with lace accents. SKIMS even added a new color, Glacier, to help you find something blue for the upcoming nuptials.

Below, check out some of our favorite picks from the SKIMS bridal shop. The brand tends to sell out quickly, so get your hands on these limited-edition pieces while they're still in stock.

