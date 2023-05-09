Shopping

Say 'I Do' to SKIMS' New Bridal Collections: Shop Lingerie, Shapewear and More for Wedding Season 2023

By Lauren Gruber
Wedding dresses might be the first thing that comes to mind when we think of bridal wardrobes, but having quality undergarments to wear before, during and after the festivities are equally important. Whether you're in search of shapewear solutions for daring necklines or a cheeky wedding gift for the bride-to-be, find everything you need for the big day at SKIMS.

Just in time for wedding season, Kim Kardashian's lingerie and lounge brand launched its 2023 wedding shop with eight limited-edition collections.

From elegant dressing gowns for the whole bridal party to sultry bra and panty sets and even leg garters, SKIMS has your pre- and post-wedding outfits covered with romantic styles. Keep it simple in a timeless silk slip dress, or heat things up in a sheer matching set with lace accents. SKIMS even added a new color, Glacier, to help you find something blue for the upcoming nuptials.

Below, check out some of our favorite picks from the SKIMS bridal shop. The brand tends to sell out quickly, so get your hands on these limited-edition pieces while they're still in stock.

Bridal Silk Robe and Tap Short Set
Bridal Silk Robe and Tap Short Set
SKIMS
Bridal Silk Robe and Tap Short Set

Made of luxe genuine silk with a touch of spandex for stretch, this robe and shorts set is perfect for the whole bridal party.

$198
Bridal Silk Side Tie Thong and Bralette
Bridal Silk Side Tie Thong and Bralette
SKIMS
Bridal Silk Side Tie Thong and Bralette

Heat things up post-wedding in this sultry silk lingerie set with flirty tie straps.

$64
$44
Bridal Mesh Open Top
Bridal Mesh Open Top
SKIMS
Bridal Mesh Open Top

An open silhouette and plenty of lace accents give this top a flirty look.

$68
Bridal Mesh Shorts
Bridal Mesh Shorts
SKIMS
Bridal Mesh Shorts

Make it a matching set with lace-trimmed shorts.

$44
Deep Plunge Shapewear Mid Thigh Bodysuit
Deep Plunge Shapewear Mid Thigh Bodysuit
SKIMS
Deep Plunge Shapewear Mid Thigh Bodysuit

SKIMS has plenty of shapewear solutions to wear beneath your wedding dress, including this plunging onesie.

$128
Fits Everybody Lace Cami Bodysuit
Fits Everybody Lace Cami Bodysuit
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Lace Cami Bodysuit

Dial up the romance in a sweet lace bodysuit that you can easily rewear with your favorite jeans or skirt. 

$64
Bridal Mesh Triangle Bralette
Bridal Mesh Triangle Bralette
SKIMS
Bridal Mesh Triangle Bralette

Make your "something blue" this sexy lace bralette with adjustable straps.

$42
Logo Shine Flutter Thong
Logo Shine Flutter Thong
SKIMS
Logo Shine Flutter Thong

A playful yet still feminine alternative to traditional wedding lingerie.

$28
Bridal Silk Slip Dress
Bridal Silk Slip Dress
SKIMS
Bridal Silk Slip Dress

A classic silk slip is a timeless addition to any bridal wardrobe.

$128
Fits Everybody Lace Underwire Bra
Fits Everybody Lace Underwire Bra
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Lace Underwire Bra

Available in sizes 32A-46F, this lace underwire bra is an adorable addition to your lingerie collection.

$52
Bridal Silk Leg Garter
Bridal Silk Leg Garter
SKIMS
Bridal Silk Leg Garter

Even if you're not a fan of the public garter toss, this vintage-inspired piece will take your lingerie set to the next level.

$28
Bridal Silk Super Cropped Cami
Bridal Silk Super Cropped Cami
SKIMS
Bridal Silk Super Cropped Cami

A tie-up back and adjustable straps gives this lacey top a customizable fit.

$68

