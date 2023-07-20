Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are defending themselves. After a photo surfaced on Instagram of some of the Vanderpump Rules cast posing with Tom Sandoval following his cheating scandal, the friends took to Instagram to speak out about the situation.

A fan snapped the picture with the cast during their trip to Lake Tahoe, which is being filmed and will be featured on season 11 of the show.

The shot -- which also includes Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber and Brock Davies -- features Shay standing next to Sandoval with her arm around him.

That fact irked fans who are still reeling from the news that Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Raquel Leviss, who has started going by her birth name, Rachel, in the wake of the scandal.

"I don't know why I feel the need to defend taking a photo with my hand [in a fist] in the back of someone," Shay began, before Kent chimed in, saying, "People are so stupid."

"It still blows that people don't realize we're filming a show," Kent said. "And it was that girl's birthday. What are we going to be like, 'No! Absolutely not.' [We said,] 'Happy birthday. Let's take a f**king picture. It's called adulting."

Shay added of the photo, "We're in a group. We're all here. We hopped in a photo, you know what? I happened to be standing where I'm standing."

"I take photos with strangers every f**king day. It's how you take a photo," she said. "You stand like that. And you smile. I tilt my head to my good side."

Kent ended things by quipping, "It's called Vanderpump Rules -- have you guys watched it before? It's a TV show."

While filming is in full swing for season 11, Leviss has yet to sign on to participate in the show. A source previously told ET that Leviss' "team and Bravo are still trying to hammer out a deal" for her to film.

