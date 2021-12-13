We are entering the coziest season and if you've started your holiday shopping, Nordstrom Rack's sale has deals on all sorts of cozy home items -- including our favorite celeb-loved brand Barefoot Dreams. Right now, Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 40% off select Barefoot Dreams items. Whether you want throw blanket to cozy up the home or there's someone on your gift list who needs a cozy blanket, the Nordstrom Rack Sale has it all!

If you're in the market this holiday for plush, lush and comfortable blankets, cardigans and more, look no further than Barefoot Dreams, the brand celebs like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian go to for optimum comfort and maximum style. And a collection of loungewear items from the favorite brand -- including the cardigan Larson wore while "cosplaying as [her] 70s doppelgänger" and the blanket Kardashian recently posed in during a glam session -- are currently a part of the Nordstrom Rack Sale items.

Celeb fans might already know Selena Gomez loves Barefoot Dreams, as does Oprah Winfrey -- who has included items from the brand on her list of Favorite Things throughout the years. "It's like a baby blanket for adults!" the media mogul said of the super soft fabric.

Nordstrom Rack's biggest sale of the year is now officially open, but you need to act soon as these deals will go fast!

Supply chain issues are expected to cause major shipping delays around the holiday season. If you want to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have released their holiday shopping deadlines to help guide you.

Scroll down for ET Style's picks of the best Barefoot Dreams cardigans, blankets and more at Nordstrom Rack.

CozyChic Rib Trim Throw Nordstrom Rack CozyChic Rib Trim Throw Everyone deserves the gift of irresistible softness of Barefoot Dreams blankets. You're guaranteed to stay cozy and warm this fall and winter season in this fabulous throw from Barefoot Dreams (and you'll love the amazing deal!). $98 $60 Buy Now

CozyChic Luxe Stripe Throw Nordstrom Rack CozyChic Luxe Stripe Throw Whether you need it to sleep or you need something cozy for a Netflix and chill, the luxe stripe throw makes gorgeous bedding or the softest throw for your couch and it gives you way more warmth than a regular blanket. $120 $70 Buy Now

