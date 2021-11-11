Shopping

Score a Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Blanket for the Holidays -- Up to 41% Off at Nordstrom Rack

By ETonline Staff
We are entering the coziest season and if you've started your holiday shopping, Nordstrom Rack's sale has deals on all sorts of cozy home items -- including our favorite celeb-loved brand Barefoot Dreams. Right now, Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 50% off select Barefoot Dreams items. Whether you want throw blanket to cozy up the home or there's someone on your gift list who needs a cozy blanket, the Nordstrom Rack Sale has it all!

If you're in the market this holiday for plush, lush and comfortable blankets, cardigans and more, look no further than Barefoot Dreams, the brand celebs like Hailey BieberBrie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian go to for optimum comfort and maximum style. And a collection of loungewear items from the favorite brand -- including the cardigan Larson wore while "cosplaying as [her] 70s doppelgänger" and the blanket Kardashian recently posed in during a glam session  -- are currently a part of the Nordstrom Rack Sale items. 

Celeb fans might already know Selena Gomez loves Barefoot Dreams, as does Oprah Winfrey -- who has included items from the brand on her list of Favorite Things throughout the years. "It's like a baby blanket for adults!" the media mogul said of the super soft fabric. 

Nordstrom Rack's biggest sale of the year is now officially open, but you need to act soon as these deals will go fast!

Supply chain issues are expected to cause major shipping delays around the holiday season. If you want to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have released their holiday shopping deadlines to help guide you.

Scroll down for ET Style's picks of the best Barefoot Dreams cardigans, blankets and more at Nordstrom Rack.

CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
Nordstrom Rack
CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
Everyone deserves the gift of irresistible softness of Barefoot Dreams blankets. You're guaranteed to stay cozy and warm this fall and winter season in this fabulous throw from Barefoot Dreams (and you'll love the amazing deal!).
$98$60
CozyChic Luxe Stripe Throw
CozyChic Luxe Stripe Throw
Nordstrom Rack
CozyChic Luxe Stripe Throw
Whether you need it to sleep or you need something cozy for a Netflix and chill, the luxe stripe throw makes gorgeous bedding or the softest throw for your couch and it gives you way more warmth than a regular blanket.
$120$70
Cozychic Ultra Lite Contrast Tipped Cardigan
Cozychic Ultra Lite Contrast Tipped Cardigan
Nordstrom Rack
Cozychic Ultra Lite Contrast Tipped Cardigan
If you want the feel of a cozychic throw in the form of a cardigan, this lightweight cardi is a great layering piece for winter.
$120$60
MC Luxe Lounge Wide Leg Jumpsuit
MC Luxe Lounge Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Nordstrom Rack
MC Luxe Lounge Wide Leg Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit is a fun conversation piece. It's like snuggling up in a cozy cloud. Once you put is on, you're not going to want to take it off until after the holidays.
$98$48
Barefoot Dreams Luxe Milk Jersey Chemise
Barefoot Dreams Luxe Milk Jersey Chemise
Nordstrom Rack
Barefoot Dreams Luxe Milk Jersey Chemise
A luxurious silky nightgown that features lace trim and adjustable straps.
$92$46
Barefoot Dreams Ribbed Knit Nightgown
Barefoot Dreams Ribbed Knit Nightgown
Nordstrom Rack
Barefoot Dreams Ribbed Knit Nightgown
A stylish night gown that can also be dressed up. 
$128$62
CozyChic Ultra Lite Ribbed Cardigan, Pants & Beanie Set
® CozyChic™ Ultra Lite Ribbed Cardigan, Pants & Beanie Set
Nordstrom Rack
CozyChic Ultra Lite Ribbed Cardigan, Pants & Beanie Set
This CozyChic Ultra Lite Ribbed Cardigan, Pants & Beanie Set makes the perfect gift to a new mom or expectant mom this fall and winter season.
$134$80
Barefoot Dreams Drawstring Sleep Shorts
Barefoot Dreams Drawstring Sleep Shorts
Nordstrom Rack
Barefoot Dreams Drawstring Sleep Shorts
Keep the special man in your life cozy and comfortable during the cool fall nights in these Barefoot Dreams Drawstring Sleep Shorts.
$65$32
Cozychic Lite Lounge Pants
Cozychic Lite® Lounge Pants
Nordstrom Rack
Cozychic Lite Lounge Pants
As the fall and winter season arrives, lounge around in luxury with these Barefoot Dreams comfortable pants.
$106$52
CozyChic Lite Sweatpants
CozyChic Lite Sweatpants
Nordstrom Rack
CozyChic Lite Sweatpants
Made with a plush fabric, you're sure to get ultimate comfort in these loungewear sweatpants.
$110$55

