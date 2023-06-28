Scott Evans Shares His Brother Chris' Heartwarming Reaction to Him Being in 'Barbie' (Exclusive)
When Scott Evans found out he was cast to play one of the Kens in the new Barbie film, he got nothing but love and support from his family -- especially his movie star brother, Chris Evans.
Scott joined ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner as a guest co-host on Wednesday at Baha Mar Resort in the Bahamas -- from where Entertainment Tonight is broadcasting for the week -- and he opened up about how he reacted when he was told he's booked a role in the hotly anticipated new blockbuster, and whether or not he "lost it" when told the news.
"I would say 'lost it' is a very big understatement!" Scott said with a laugh. "When I found out that I got it, it was kind of just like a moment of processing and then it was a moment of, 'I have to go, I have people to call!' And I just FaceTimed my boyfriend, I FaceTimed my mother." And, of course, he shared the exciting news with his brother.
"The third call [to Chris] was like, 'Hey guess what!' I mean, he was, I think, more excited than anybody... he was over the moon. He couldn't believe it."
With his role in Barbie, Scott joins a star-studded cast that also includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, John Cena, Will Farrell, America Ferrera and Michael Cera, to name just a few.
"I'll tell you, it was one of the biggest senses of imposter syndrome of my life," Scott said of being starstruck on his first day on set. "Oh my God, the first day of shooting, I was looking around the room I'm like, 'OK, I know every single person in this room. Do I belong?'"
"It was insane, but now looking back on it I'm just like, 'I still can't even process this,' and I still feel like an imposter," he added with a laugh.
Like so many moviegoers and Barbie fans, Scott is eager for the film to hit theaters.
"I can't wait! I'm more excited than everybody, I think," he marveled with a smile.
Barbie -- directed by three-time Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig -- hits theaters July 21.
